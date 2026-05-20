The Marriage Question in America: Why Fewer People Are Saying “I Do”

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.20.2026).- For generations, marriage in the United States was not merely a personal milestone; it functioned as a central social institution around which family life, economic stability, and child-rearing were organized. Today, however, the numbers tell a story of profound change. A new analysis suggests that the reasons behind America’s retreat from marriage may be found less in shrinking paychecks than in shifting expectations about relationships, family, and the meaning of commitment itself.

According to a report by the Heritage Foundation, marriage rates in the United States have undergone a dramatic transformation over the last half-century. In 1962, more than 90 percent of Americans had married by ages 30 to 35. By 2025, that figure had fallen to 55 percent.

Economic explanations are frequently offered for this decline, particularly the argument that lower wages among working-class men have made marriage more difficult. Yet Rachel Sheffield, a researcher involved in the study, argues that long-term trends do not fully support that conclusion.

The report notes that while inflation-adjusted earnings for lower-income and working-class men declined during parts of the 1970s and 1980s, later decades saw increases and fluctuations rather than a continuous downward trajectory. Marriage, meanwhile, continued to decline steadily. In other words, economic pressures may explain some periods of change, but they do not appear to account for the larger historical pattern.

Instead, the report points toward a broader cultural redefinition of family life.

One important shift concerns expectations surrounding marriage itself. Previous generations often viewed marriage as the beginning of building a life together; increasingly, many Americans appear to see it as the reward for already having achieved financial security, homeownership, and a particular standard of living.

That change may seem subtle, but it represents a significant alteration in social thinking. Marriage is increasingly approached as a destination rather than a starting point.

The report also argues that attitudes toward sex and childbearing have evolved in ways that affect family formation. Over recent decades, American culture has increasingly separated marriage from sexuality and parenthood. Yet the impact has not been uniform across social groups.

According to the findings, while people from different educational and economic backgrounds have broadly embraced cultural messages presenting marriage as optional, family patterns often differ sharply in practice. Among college-educated Americans, approximately 90 percent of children are still born within marriage. By contrast, higher rates of non-marital childbearing are found among working-class populations.

This distinction carries consequences beyond the initial decision to have children. Researchers argue that having children outside marriage can create additional family complexities that may later reduce the likelihood of marriage itself.

Complicating the picture further is the American experience with divorce. Data from Pew Research Center indicate that roughly one in three Americans who have ever married have also experienced divorce. Although divorce rates have generally declined since the 1980s, researchers note that part of this decline may reflect changing demographics: marriage itself has become increasingly concentrated among more highly educated adults.

For many observers, the discussion ultimately extends beyond economics or statistics. Questions about marriage touch on broader concerns regarding social stability, the well-being of children, and the transmission of values across generations.

Some policy proposals emerging from the debate focus on strengthening family preparation rather than solely offering financial assistance. Sheffield highlighted marriage education initiatives, including programs in Utah that provide premarital resources and incentives such as discounted marriage licenses for couples completing educational courses.

Supporters of such approaches argue that schools, public institutions, and cultural institutions should help young adults understand not only how relationships begin, but also how durable commitments are sustained.

The debate itself reflects a larger question facing many Western societies: whether marriage is becoming a private lifestyle preference or whether it remains a social institution with consequences extending far beyond two individuals.

The numbers alone do not answer that question. But they suggest that America is not merely witnessing fewer weddings. It may be witnessing a deeper redefinition of what people believe marriage is meant to be.

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