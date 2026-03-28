Mission
Hot Topics
“As King of Peace”: Leo XIV’s first homily (almost poetic and prayer-like) on Palm Sunday, delivered to a world at war
New Series for Parents: Digital Age Family Safety. From Family Theater Productions and the Daughters of St. Paul
How can tradition, reform, and diversity be reconciled? The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith publishes a document on a success story: former Anglicans who have converted to Catholicism
Israeli police prevent a Mass from being celebrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and bar Cardinal Pizzaballa from entering
Louisville to pay $800K after court rules for Christian photographer
Pope Meets with Israeli and Palestinian Women at the Vatican
France is set to break conversion records this Easter: here are the numbers, the reasons, and the origins
More than 8,000 people will formally convert to Catholicism this Easter 2026 in the Diocese of Los Angeles alone
Cardinal Tagle to preside over the beatification of Fulton J. Sheen: here is the date and location
First female Anglican leader to visit Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican: here’s what we know
Religious Freedom

Chelsey Nelson, owner of Chelsey Nelson Photography in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: ADF

Louisville to pay $800K after court rules for Christian photographer

A Louisville, Kentucky, law forces a local photographer and blogger to use her artistic talents to promote same-sex wedding ceremonies if she photographs and blogs about weddings between one man and one woman. The law also forbids her and her studio from publicly explaining to clients and potential clients through her studio’s own website or social media sites the religious reasons why she only celebrates wedding ceremonies between one man and one woman.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 28, 2026 21:40Religious Freedom
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Louisville, Ky., 03.28.2026).- To conclude a lawsuit brought by Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys, the city of Louisville has agreed to pay $800,000 in attorneys’ fees for violating the First Amendment rights of photographer and blogger Chelsey Nelson. The fee settlement comes after the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky held Louisville accountable for violating Nelson’s freedom to speak messages consistent with her religious beliefs.

ADF attorneys representing Nelson and her photography studio filed the lawsuit, Chelsey Nelson Photography v. Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government, in 2019 because Louisville’s law threatened to compel Nelson to create photographs and blogs celebrating a message about marriage she does not believe and prohibited her from expressing her views on marriage on her studio’s website. The district court kept a permanent bar in place to prevent Louisville from enforcing its law against Nelson in this way, and the court also ordered the city to pay nominal damages to Nelson for restricting her past speech. Now, the city is paying additional attorneys’ fees.

“The government cannot force Americans to say things they don’t believe,” said ADF Senior Counsel Bryan Neihart. “For almost six years, Louisville officials tried to do just that by threatening to force Chelsey to promote views about marriage that violated her religious beliefs. Louisville’s threats contradicted bedrock First Amendment principles which leave decisions about what to say with the people, not the government. This settlement should teach Louisville that violating the U.S. Constitution can be expensive.”

Nelson’s victory builds on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis, a monumental decision that held that government officials cannot force artists to create speech they disagree with. In civil-rights litigation brought against the government, it is common for the government to pay attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

USA: Court rejects Biden admin’s attempt to force religious employers to violate their beliefs Christian Leaders Unite Against Jerusalem Municipality’s Move to Seize Armenian Patriarchate Properties Jewish persecution of Christians in the Holy Land on the rise, research reveals Attacks by Jewish settlers against our peaceful community must stop in Taybeh: note from Christian leaders in Holy Land
marzo 28, 2026 21:40Religious Freedom
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now