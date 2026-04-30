“On the Universality of the Church and the Importance of Dialogue”: A Reflection by Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.30.2026).- On the morning of Thursday, April 30, in the Council Chamber of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo XIV received in audience a delegation from the “Universal Church and Dialogue” group of the Archdiocese of Cologne. Below is a translation of the Pope’s address:

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In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Peace be with you!

Good morning and welcome!

I warmly greet you on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of Weltkirche & Dialog, today known as the Diocesan Office for the Universal Church and Dialogue. Your visit takes place during the Easter season, when the whole Church rejoices in the Lord’s Resurrection and renews her hope in the new life that flows from the Paschal Mystery.

This is a fitting occasion to reflect on the universality of the Church and the importance of dialogue. In light of Christ’s Resurrection, the Church recognizes herself as being sent to all peoples — not by imposing herself, but by bearing witness to the truth in charity. Dialogue, in turn, strengthens communion, opens paths of understanding and serves the cause of peace. In this way, Christ draws all things to himself and makes the Church a sign of unity and hope for the world.

These same elements are deeply rooted in the history of your Archdiocese, which has shown a prophetic openness to the universal dimension of the Church, expressed in a readiness for encounter, mutual exchange and dialogue among peoples and cultures. Under the guidance of His Eminence Cardinal Josef Frings and the Vicar General, Reverend Josef Teusch, in 1954, the Archdiocese of Cologne established a partnership with the Archdiocese of Tokyo — the first of its kind in Germany. They also pioneered foundational aid initiatives, such as Misereor and Adveniat, thereby laying the groundwork for the establishment of Weltkirche–Weltmission in 1976. This vision of the Church as truly universal — called to solidarity beyond the confines of Europe, and sustained through a culture of dialogue — remains at the very heart of your organization’s identity.

Moved by this same spirit, the Archdiocese of Cologne became a founding member of the Meeting of Aid Agencies for the Eastern Churches (ROACO) and has, over many years, provided relief to regions affected by famine, flooding, war and other crises. Moreover, the Archdiocese maintains relationships of support with Churches in more than one hundred countries, with particular attention to the Middle East and the Eastern Churches, while also giving scholarships for priestly formation and assistance to elderly priests. I might add here that when I was bishop in Perù, in Chiclayo, the Archdiocese of Cologne was also very supportive of a number different initiatives, including helping purchase oxygen-producing machines which saved the lives of many people. And the people today are still grateful for that support.

In view of this rich legacy, I express sincere gratitude for the many initiatives in which you continue to be engaged. Through your generous service, the universal dimension of the Church is made visible and concrete, fostering solidarity, strengthening bonds of unity, and bearing witness to the Gospel of peace in a world so often marked by division and distress. Such a witness is all the more necessary today. Many of our Christian brothers and sisters have been forced to leave their homelands because of war, violence and poverty, and many depend directly on your commitment and kindness for their survival. I therefore encourage you to persevere in this mission of charity, so that they may still experience the closeness of the universal Church. In a particular way, I ask you to continue supporting the presence of Christians in the Middle East, in order to ensure that these venerable traditions of the Eastern Churches are preserved, safeguarded and more widely known.

With these sentiments, I pray that these days of retreat, reflection and renewal in Rome will strengthen and encourage you. I entrust you and your loved ones to the maternal protection of Mary, Mother of God and Mother of the Church. As a pledge of my closeness, I gladly impart to you my Apostolic Blessing. Thank you.

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