The closure of the famous Carmelite convent from Bernanos’s renowned work Dialogue of the Carmelites has been announced

(ZENIT News / Paris, 05.01.2026).- In Jonquières, not far from Compiègne, a chapter of Catholic spiritual history is drawing to a close. The Carmelite community that has lived there since 1992 will soon disappear, a decision shaped by a reality increasingly familiar across Europe: aging religious communities and a steady decline in vocations.

On April 21, Bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin of Beauvais, Noyon and Senlis confirmed what many had already sensed. With only six nuns remaining, advancing in age and without new vocations or reinforcements, the community has discerned that it can no longer continue. Their departure will take place gradually in the coming months, marking the end of a presence that has endured, in various forms, for centuries.

Yet the story of the Carmel of Compiègne cannot be measured simply in numbers. Founded in 1641 under the inspiration of Saint Teresa of Ávila, it was once the 53rd Carmelite foundation in France, at a time when contemplative life flourished across the country. Its significance, however, lies above all in the witness of sixteen of its daughters, whose martyrdom during the French Revolution transformed a local monastery into a universal symbol of faith under persecution.

Expelled from their convent, these Carmelite nuns were executed by guillotine in Paris on July 17, 1794, victims of a regime that sought to eradicate religious life. For more than 18 months prior to their deaths, they made a daily offering of their lives, praying explicitly for peace to be restored both in the Church and in civil society. That intention, simple yet radical, has echoed across generations.

Their story would later reach a global audience through Georges Bernanos’ play and Francis Poulenc’s opera Dialogues of the Carmelites, works that captured not only the historical facts but the interior drama of conscience, fear and fidelity. More recently, the Church itself gave definitive recognition to their witness: Pope Francis approved their equipollent canonization on December 18, 2024, formally inscribing them among the saints without requiring a new miracle, a rare procedure reserved for figures whose veneration is longstanding and well attested.

The timing now appears providential to many close to the community. On May 8 of last year, a solemn thanksgiving Mass was celebrated in Compiègne for their canonization, followed months later, on September 13, by a liturgy at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and a procession retracing the route that led them to execution. Today, a memorial plaque marks the site of their martyrdom, while in Jonquières a monument housing their relics continues to draw pilgrims.

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