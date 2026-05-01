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Good News, Local Church

The consecrated bread was found completely intact among the rubble

Photo and Living Witnesses of a Miracle Amidst War: Lebanese Catholics Find Eucharistic Miracle

They also found the statue of the Virgin Mary intact among the ruins, like a mother awaiting her children.

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mayo 01, 2026 18:15Good News, Local Church
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Anne van Merris

(ZENIT News / Lebanon, 05.01.2026) – In Tibnine, a small town in southern Lebanon recently devastated by war, a Eucharistic miracle took place  in the church of Saint George, a Melkite Greek-Catholic parish.

The consecrated bread was found completely intact among the rubble, even though there had been no sign of human life for several weeks. Eastern Catholics do not use hosts for the Eucharist, but rather leavened bread.

This discovery is a profoundly moving sign that invites joy and gratitude. For even when everything crumbles in the horrors of war, the Lord never abandons His people. Jesus Christ is always present in the Eucharist: He watches over us, heals us, comforts us, and instills hope in us in the face of adversity.

After the ceasefire of April 17, 2026, Father Marios Khairallah was able to return to his church, covered in rubble, and found the Blessed Sacrament just as he had left it. He also found the statue of the Virgin Mary intact among the ruins, like a mother awaiting her children.

“After 47 days, it is scientifically impossible to explain why the bread didn’t spoil. But for us, this isn’t strange at all, because we believe it is the Body of Christ. This is our faith, and it is neither new nor unusual. We believe in the presence of God in the Eucharist,” the priest said after this discovery.

Father Khairallah also addressed the situation of the residents. The village of Tibnine is home to some 55 Greek-Catholic families who fled the region and have dispersed among relatives, rented accommodations, schools, monasteries, or friends’ houses. The village lacks running water, electricity, and Internet access, and the weather is still cold. Humanitarian aid is available, but unfortunately, it’s very limited due to the dangers of the displacements.

 

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mayo 01, 2026 18:15Good News, Local Church
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