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Cardinals and Bishops, Dicasteries

A Bishop’s Authority Over the Liturgy

What should a bishop be like, and how should doctrinal issues be discussed, according to the Synod? The Vatican releases the findings of the synodal reports

The document introduces the “principle of pastorality”: there is no proclamation of the Gospel without taking responsibility for the interlocutor, in whom the Spirit is already at work. In addressing emerging questions concretely, the Group proposes three methodological steps

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mayo 05, 2026 19:40Cardinals and Bishops, Dicasteries
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.05.2026).- The General Secretariat of the Synod today publishes the first part – concerning the criteria for the  selection of candidates to the episcopacy – of the Final Report of Study Group No. 7 on Some aspects of  the person and ministry of the Bishop (in particular: criteria for selecting candidates to the episcopacy,  the judicial function of the Bishops, the nature and structure of ad limina Apostolorum visits) from a  missionary synodal perspective, together with the Final Report of Study Group No. 9 on Theological  criteria and synodal methodologies for shared discernment of emerging doctrinal, pastoral, and ethical  issues.

“These two reports touch the very heart of ecclesial life. The first reminds us that the selection of a bishop  is a moment of authentic discernment for the Christian community: there is no shepherd without a flock,  nor a flock without a shepherd. The second offers concrete tools for addressing the most difficult  questions without fleeing from complexity: listening to those concerned, reading reality, and bringing  together different forms of knowledge. It is the synodal method applied to the most demanding  situations,” affirms Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod.

The First Part of the Final Report of Study Group No. 7 

The First Part of the Final Report of Study Group No. 7 presents the selection of candidates to the  episcopacy as a moment of authentic ecclesial discernment, guided by the Holy Spirit in a climate of  prayer and listening. The subjects involved include the local Church with its Bishop, the Bishops of the  Ecclesiastical Province or of the Episcopal Conference, and the Apostolic Nuncio – whom the Group  considers it important to possess a synodal and missionary profile, so as to seek the same in those  proposed as possible Bishops.

The document proposes that each diocese periodically activate processes of discernment regarding its own  situation and needs. As an episcopal succession approaches, the Bishop is to convene the Presbyteral  Council and the Diocesan Pastoral Council, whose members express, in a collegial manner, an opinion on  the needs of the diocese and submit to the Bishop – in a sealed envelope – the names of priests they  consider suitable for the episcopate. Where possible, consultation is also to include the Cathedral Chapter,  the Finance Council, the Lay Council, and representatives of consecrated persons, young people and the  poor.

Among the qualities required of candidates, the Group highlights “synodal competencies”: the ability to  build communion, the practice of dialogue, a profound knowledge of local cultures, and the willingness to  integrate into them in a constructive manner. The Report further calls upon the Dicasteries of the Roman  Curia to review their procedures in a more synodal direction and proposes periodic forms of independent  evaluation of the selection processes.

The Group continues its reflection on the other themes entrusted to it: the judicial function of the bishop,  the ad limina Apostolorum visits, and the formation of bishops.

Final Report of Study Group No. 9 

The Final Report of Study Group No. 9 proposes a paradigm shift in the way the Church approaches the  most difficult doctrinal, pastoral and ethical questions. Its starting point is a biblical icon: chapters 10-15  of the Acts of the Apostles, which show how cultural diversity can be valued without betraying the  newness of the Gospel.

A first significant choice concerns terminology: the Group has preferred to speak of “emerging” rather  than “controversial” questions, since the aim is not merely to resolve problems but to build the common  good through relational conversion, shared learning and transparency.

The document introduces the “principle of pastorality”: there is no proclamation of the Gospel without  taking responsibility for the interlocutor, in whom the Spirit is already at work. In addressing emerging  questions concretely, the Group proposes three methodological steps: listening to ourselves, paying  attention to reality, and summoning various forms of expertise. Conversation in the Spirit remains the  privileged instrument for developing an ecclesial culture of synodality.

In the third part of the Report, the Group applies this method concretely to two questions that are currently  emerging in the life of local Churches, chosen precisely for their diversity: the experience of homosexual  persons who are believers, and the experience of active non-violence – witnessed by a movement of  Serbian youth that contributed to the peaceful fall of Milošević, drawing inspiration from the early  Christians. In both cases, the Group does not offer definitive pronouncements but – beginning from the  direct listening to concrete testimonies – proposes paths for ethical-theological discernment and open  questions, so that each community may assume “the responsibility of recognising and promoting the good  through which God acts in history and in people’s experience.”

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mayo 05, 2026 19:40Cardinals and Bishops, Dicasteries
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