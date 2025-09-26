Pope Leo entrusts the important Dicastery that elects bishops to a Carmelite and canonist

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.26.2025).- The Vatican has announced a pivotal appointment in the early months of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate: Archbishop Filippo Iannone, a Carmelite and seasoned canon lawyer, will become Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops on October 15. The post, sometimes dubbed the Church’s “bishop factory,” oversees the global selection of Catholic bishops—one of the most consequential tasks in shaping the hierarchy of the Church.

Iannone, 68, succeeds Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who held the role for just over two years before his own election as pope. By naming his own successor, Leo XIV has followed a precedent set by Benedict XVI, whose first major appointment as pope was to designate a new prefect for the doctrinal office he once led. The symbolism is unmistakable: entrusting one’s former office is both an act of continuity and a signal of the new pontificate’s priorities.

The appointment ends months of speculation that Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the prominent Filipino prelate serving at the Dicastery for Evangelization, might be chosen for the post. For many Vatican observers, Iannone’s selection demonstrates the pope’s penchant for keeping his true preferences close to the chest, confirming a style of governance marked by discretion and unpredictability.

Iannone is no stranger to the Roman Curia. Born in Naples, he was named archbishop in 2012 by Benedict XVI and has since served in several key positions, most recently as the first Prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts under Pope Francis. Known for his meticulous work ethic and loyalty to the rules of canon law, he has also been a member of the Congregations for the Causes of Saints and for Divine Worship.

Observers note the significance of the pope appointing another canonist to succeed him at the helm of the Dicastery for Bishops. Under Francis, procedures for episcopal appointments were often perceived as more flexible and less constrained by legal frameworks. Leo XIV’s choice of Iannone suggests a renewed emphasis on institutional order, rules, and consistency in the sensitive process of selecting new bishops.

The Vatican confirmed that the dicastery’s current leadership team will remain intact. Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari, a Brazilian prelate closely trusted by Francis, continues as Secretary, while Monsignor Ivan Kovač of Bosnia and Herzegovina remains as Undersecretary. Their continuity ensures stability while the new prefect takes the reins.

The appointment also carries a secondary responsibility: Iannone will serve as President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a body charged with supporting the Church across a continent marked by both deep Catholic roots and rapid religious diversification.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.