Three Bits of Advice from the Pope for Newly Ordained Priests: Leo XIV’s Words to a Group of Legionaries of Christ

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.07.2026).- At the end of the General Audience last Wednesday, May 6, the Holy Father greeted a group of newly ordained priests from the Legionaries of Christ. The new priests participated in the General Audience accompanied by their families, some members of Regnum Christi, and the Legionaries’ communities of Rome.

After the catechesis, the Pope approached the group of newly ordained priests (who were accompanied by their formation team: Rector and Assistants) to take a group photo.

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Responding to their request for some advice, the Holy Father told them:

1) Persevere

2) Always stay close to Jesus

3) Jesus will never let you down if you always trust in Him

Priestly Ordinations of 16 Legionaries of Christ in Rome

On May 2, 16 Legionaries of Christ received priestly ordination in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls. The ordaining Bishop was Monsignor Juan Vicente Córdoba, Bishop of Fontibón, Colombia.

Nationalities and Origins

The newly ordained priests come from the following countries: Mexico (5), Brazil (3), Venezuela (3), Colombia (2), Panama, Argentina, and Chile. Nine come from one of the Congregation’s Vocational Centers (Minor Seminaries), and seven entered the novitiate after completing high school or university studies. This means that this generation is composed – rounded — of approximately 60% from Vocational Centers and 40% who entered the novitiate directly.

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Total Number of Priestly Ordinations of the Legionaries of Christ in 2026

Considering two candidates for the priesthood prior to this group (in Colombia and Brazil, both of whom entered directly into the novitiate), the 2026 generation of ordinands comprises a total of 18 new priests: Mexico (5), Brazil (4), Venezuela (3), Colombia (3), Panama (1), Argentina (1), and Chile (1). 50% entered after completing high school or university studies, and 50% come from one of the Congregation’s Vocational Centers or Minor Seminaries.

Total Number of Legionary Priests Above 1,000

According to official statistics from December 2025, the Congregation had a total of 1,049 priests (a +2% increase compared to the previous year). Based on that data, in 2026 the total number of Legionary of Christ priests is expected to reach 1,065.