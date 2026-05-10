Questions about liturgy: Cloths on Altars

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.10.2026).- Answered by Legionary of Christ Father Edward McNamara, professor of liturgy and sacramental theology at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum university.

Q: In India, it is not uncommon to see altars fully covered with sarees or other colored cloths as part of decoration. At times, these coverings also include captions, images or thematic elements related to the liturgical season or a particular feast. Are there liturgical norms or directives governing the covering and decoration of the altar? Is the use of an antependium alone envisaged by the Church, or is it permissible to cover the entire altar with cloths corresponding to the liturgical color of the season or feast? Additionally, it is sometimes observed that the liturgical color of the day is coordinated with the tabernacle veil. Is there any guidance or regulation regarding such practices? What would be a theologically and liturgically sound approach to these forms of altar decoration? — G.C., Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

R. There is not much as to universal law, but some bishops’ conferences have expanded on the subject and offered further guidelines within the spirit of the law.

The universal norms found in the General Instruction of the Roman Missal say:

«304. Out of reverence for the celebration of the memorial of the Lord and for the banquet in which the Body and Blood of the Lord are offered, there should be, on an altar where this is celebrated, at least one cloth, white in color, whose shape, size, and decoration are in keeping with the altar’s structure.»

To this the bishops in the United States, with the approval of the Holy See, added to GIRM 304:

«When, in the Dioceses of the United States of America, other cloths are used in addition to the altar cloth, then those cloths may be of other colors possessing Christian honorific or festive significance according to longstanding local usage, provided that the uppermost cloth covering the mensa (i.e., the altar cloth itself) is always white in color.»

The U.S. bishops also issued guidelines in 2007 on church construction and decoration, Built of Living Stones. This document has the following to say regarding festive decorations in general and with fabric in particular:

“§ 123 § The tradition of decorating or not decorating the church for liturgical seasons and feasts heightens the awareness of the festive, solemn, or penitential nature of these seasons. Human minds and hearts are stimulated by the sounds, sights, and fragrances of liturgical seasons, which combine to create powerful, lasting impressions of the rich and abundant graces unique to each of the seasons.

“§ 124 § Plans for seasonal decorations should include other areas besides the sanctuary. Decorations are intended to draw people to the true nature of the mystery being celebrated rather than being ends in themselves. Natural flowers, plants, wreaths and fabric hangings, and other seasonal objects can be arranged to enhance the primary liturgical points of focus. The altar should remain clear and free-standing, not walled in by massive floral displays or the Christmas crib, and pathways in the narthex, nave, and sanctuary should remain clear.

«§ 127 § Fabric art in the form of processional banners and hangings can be an effective way to convey the spirit of liturgical seasons, especially through the use of color, shape, texture, and symbolic form. The use of images rather than words is more in keeping with this medium.»

The UK Liturgy Office makes the following suggestions regarding decorating the church and decorating the altar with cloths:

“Banners. The whole environment of the church can be enhanced through the use of banners and other visual media. These can be used to give focus to a particular liturgical season or occasion. Care should be taken that these complement and do not detract from the liturgical celebration or design of the building itself. Banners and other materials should not be fixed to the altar, ambo, font, as this leads to a secondary symbol obscuring a primary one. A parish might commission a series of banners, for example, for the liturgical cycle and its patronal Feast which can be used annually and so become part of the way that parish enters into the keeping of each season.”

I have been unable to find much more in the way of official norms.

Therefore, the overall principle is that the design and quality of the altar itself should be sufficiently attractive so as not require much enhancement.

While the use of an antependium or other colored festive and seasonal cloths are not forbidden where they are customary, they should be discreet and not overload the altar so as to respect the abovementioned principle of not obscuring a primary symbol with a secondary one.

In the light of what has been said above, it would not appear appropriate to decorate the altar with elements specifically related to particular feasts or saints, and this should preferably be done with banners in some other part of the building.

Finally, since we are speaking about India, there may be exceptions, authorized by the legitimate authority, which adapts the Roman rite to local cultural sensibilities. In some places this has been done in other parts of the rite, for example, in the mode of presenting incense at the entrance procession.

I can only speak regarding the general norms and cannot second guess the wisdom of the local bishops who must necessarily engage in a process of adaptation in accordance with the Holy See.

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Readers may send questions to zenit.liturgy@gmail.com. Please put the word «Liturgy» in the subject field. The text should include your initials, your city and your state, province or country. Father McNamara can only answer a small selection of the great number of questions that arrive.

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