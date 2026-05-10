This is what the religious landscape will look like in 2075: the Muslim population is growing, while Catholics remain the largest Christian group

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.10.2026).- A major new global religious study suggests that the demographic center of world religion is shifting faster than many expected. Islam is expanding at nearly twice the pace of Christianity worldwide, driven by population growth, youthful demographics, and geographic concentration across Africa and Asia. Yet despite that acceleration, Christianity is projected to remain the world’s largest religion well into the second half of the century.

The findings come from the newly released “Status of Global Christianity 2026” report, produced by the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts. Drawing on demographic surveys, United Nations data, and research from multiple Christian organizations and academic institutions, the study attempts to map the future religious composition of humanity through 2075.

Its conclusions reveal both continuity and upheaval.

According to the report, the global Muslim population has now surpassed two billion people and, if current trends continue, could reach 3.4 billion by 2075. Islam is presently growing at an annual rate of 1.57 percent, significantly faster than Christianity’s 0.95 percent growth rate.

Even so, Christians are expected to remain numerically ahead. By 2075, the study projects approximately 2.67 billion Christians worldwide, compared to 2.1 billion Muslims.

The numbers underline a reality often overlooked in Western discussions about religion: Christianity is not disappearing globally. Rather, it is relocating. While churches continue to empty across parts of Europe, Christianity is growing rapidly in sub-Saharan Africa, sections of Asia, and parts of Latin America.

That transformation has already altered the face of global Christianity. A century ago, Europe was its demographic and institutional heartland. Today, the typical Christian is increasingly likely to be African, Asian, or Latin American.

At the same time, the report confirms the dramatic decline of Christianity in regions historically shaped by it. Europe’s Christian population is shrinking by roughly 0.4 percent annually. The contraction is even more severe in the Middle East, the birthplace of Christianity itself.

In 1900, Christians represented 12.7 percent of the Middle Eastern population. Today they account for only 4.2 percent.

Behind those figures lie wars, migration, discrimination, economic collapse, Islamist extremism, and persistent instability that have pushed many ancient Christian communities toward demographic exhaustion. In countries such as Iraq and Syria, communities that survived for nearly two millennia have diminished drastically within a single generation.

The report also highlights the continuing reality of anti-Christian persecution. Although the number of Christians killed annually for their faith has fallen substantially compared to previous decades, researchers estimate that roughly 100,000 Christians worldwide still die each year in contexts linked to religious persecution or violent hostility toward the faith.

That figure remains contested among scholars because definitions vary, but few dispute that Christians continue to face significant violence and discrimination in several parts of the world, particularly in regions affected by jihadist insurgencies, authoritarian repression, or sectarian conflict.

Meanwhile, internal changes within Christianity itself are reshaping the global religious landscape.

Roman Catholics remain the largest single Christian body, numbering approximately 1.27 billion faithful today. The report projects that figure could rise to 1.51 billion by 2075.

Protestants are expected to grow from 638 million to more than one billion during the same period. Particularly striking is the projected expansion of evangelical, Pentecostal, and charismatic movements, which together could increase from roughly 1.1 billion adherents to 1.8 billion within fifty years.

This growth reflects one of the defining religious developments of the modern era: Christianity’s extraordinary expansion in the Global South through dynamic local churches, missionary activity, and highly adaptable forms of worship.

The study also suggests that secularization may not continue indefinitely at the pace many analysts once predicted. The number of agnostics and atheists worldwide currently stands at slightly above 911 million, but researchers expect that figure to decline substantially over the next half century as religious populations continue to grow faster than secular ones.

Demography plays a central role in these projections. The world population has more than doubled over the last fifty years and now stands at approximately 8.3 billion people. By 2075, it is expected to exceed 10.2 billion.

Religious growth is therefore deeply connected to fertility rates, age structures, migration patterns, and urbanization. Islam’s faster expansion is linked partly to the comparatively young age profile of Muslim-majority societies. Christianity, meanwhile, benefits from strong growth in Africa, where some of the world’s highest birth rates coincide with expanding Christian communities.

Yet the report also points to an enduring missionary challenge. Despite unprecedented Bible translation projects, digital evangelization, and global communications technology, more than one-quarter of humanity still lacks meaningful access to Christianity.

That reality is likely to intensify debates inside churches about evangelization, interreligious dialogue, migration, and the role of Christianity in increasingly pluralistic societies.

For the Catholic Church in particular, the findings arrive during a period of strategic reassessment under Pope Leo XIV. Vatican officials have repeatedly emphasized that the future of Christianity will depend not only on institutional stability in the West, but on whether the Church can accompany rapidly growing populations in Africa and Asia while responding credibly to secularization in Europe and North America.

The report ultimately presents a paradoxical picture: Christianity is simultaneously declining in some of its oldest strongholds and expanding vigorously in newer territories. Islam is growing faster, but Christianity remains larger. Secularism remains influential, but not necessarily ascendant everywhere.

What emerges is not the disappearance of religion from public life, but a profound redistribution of faith across the globe — one that may shape politics, culture, migration, and international relations for decades to come.

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