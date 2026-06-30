Another Change of Direction: Leo XIV Reforms the Diocese of Rome and Replaces All of Pope Francis’s Provisions

(ZENIT News / Rome, June 30, 2026) – Pope Leo XIV has reformed the structure of the Vicariate of Rome through the Motu Proprio Confirma Fratres Tuos (June 30, 2026), replacing the regulations approved by Pope Francis in 2023. The goal is to make the governance of the Diocese of Rome more effective and to strengthen its evangelizing mission.

The main changes are:

– Greater authority for the Cardinal Vicar, who regains effective leadership of the Vicariate and enjoys more autonomy in day-to-day management, although he remains accountable to the Pope.

– The Episcopal Council loses decision-making power and becomes an advisory body. Furthermore, it is no longer presided over by the Pope but instead falls under the direction of the Cardinal Vicar.

– A new role is created to coordinate the offices, supervise personnel, and support the administrative management of the Vicariate.

– The Deputy Manager retains a support role, but a significant portion of administrative coordination tasks shifts to the new Moderator.

In terms of ecclesial governance, the reform scales back the more collegial and synodal character introduced by Pope Francis and restores a central role to the authority of the Cardinal Vicar.

Despite these organizational changes, fundamental pastoral principles remain: a Church oriented toward evangelization and close to the poor, migrants, and those on the peripheries, avoiding self-preservation and placing service to others at the center.