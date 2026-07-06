Twenty Fiat Topolino Electric Vehicles: The New Cars That Will Drive Through Vatican City

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.06. 2026).- Twenty Fiat Topolino electric vehicles were officially delivered to the Governorate of Vatican City State on Tuesday morning, June 30.

Attendees at the ceremony, held in the square in front of the Governorate Palace, included, among others, Archbishop Emilio Nappa and Giuseppe Puglisi-Alibrandi, Secretaries General of the Governorate, and Olivier François, CEO of FIAT and Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis.

This is the first batch of 20 vehicles, to be followed by an additional shipment of 10 Fiat Topolinos, which the automaker will provide to the Governorate of Vatican City State to reinforce a shared commitment to more sustainable and responsible mobility, through innovative, all-electric solutions.

The introduction of this all-electric fleet aligns with the environmental strategy driven by the Governorate of Vatican City State, which has launched a sustainable mobility development program known as «Ecological Conversion 2030,» aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet.

This decarbonization process, which aims to achieve a zero-emission fleet by the end of the decade, seeks to make the movement of both goods and people increasingly sustainable, including through Fiat’s micromobility solutions.