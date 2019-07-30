Benedict XVI’s Message for the Tenth Anniversary of His Visit to Romano Canavese

Give Security and Hope in This Difficult Moment of the Social and Cultural Context

Ten years after his visit to Romano Canavese, in the diocese of Ivrea, Italy, on July 19, 2009, Pope Benedict XVI addressed a Message to Christians of that locality of Piedmont, reported “Vatican News” on July 29, 2019.

Recalling that day during which he prayed the Angelus, the Pope Emeritus wrote the parish priest, Father Jacek Peleszyk, exhorting him to “mobilize all positive energies to give security and hope in this difficult moment of the social and cultural context.“

“Your name itself recalls the age-old links of Canavese with Rome,” wrote the Pope Emeritus. “The Christian faith has marked your long history and the imposing parish church demonstrates it. I hope you will continue to nourish yourselves with the fundamental values that fed your fellow citizens . . . I entrust you by prayer to the maternal protection of Mary and of your Patron Saints, and I give my heartfelt blessing to the families, the sick, the aged, the children and the young people.”

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, Vatican Secretary of State Emeritus, celebrated a Mass in honor of this Anniversary.