This Is the Young Spokeswoman for the U.S. Government: A Young Catholic Mother

(ZENIT News / Rome 02.20.2025).- At just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in White House history. She was personally chosen by President Donald Trump to be his administration’s representative before the media.

Karoline was born and raised in New Hampshire in a devout Catholic family. Her entire education was Catholic-inspired; she attended Catholic elementary, middle, and high schools, the latter in Massachusetts. She also attended a Catholic university, where she graduated with a degree in communications.

In a 2021 interview with Father Robert McTeige, she mentioned that the way her family raised her is key to the person she is today: «I’m very grateful that they worked so hard to send me to a Catholic high school… That place taught me discipline, helped me grow in my relationship with God, and also instilled in me the importance of public service and giving back to the community.»

Karoline also mentioned that she is the first in her immediate family to earn a college degree, thanks to her family’s hard work. She also shared that from a young age, she helped in the family business, which taught her values such as hard work, determination, and the understanding that nothing in life comes for free, everything must be earned.

Leavitt entered politics at an early age. Right after graduating from university, she worked as a communications assistant on Trump’s 2016 campaign, where she began gaining experience. Since then, she has been deeply involved in politics.

In December 2023, she married Nick Richio. At the time, she posted on instagram a photo saying: «It was the best Christmas of my life. I got to marry the man of my dreams. I feel incredibly blessed. Thank you, God.»

In July 2024, they welcomed their first child. She considered stepping away from politics for a while, but after the attack that left President Trump injured in the ear, she returned to work on his campaign just weeks after giving birth.

As the newly appointed White House press secretary, Karoline is responsible for handling media relations, managing press conferences, and shaping the public narrative of the administration.

Although she acknowledges that balancing her job and motherhood has been a challenge, she affirms that her family is the foundation of her life and that her faith in God gives her the strength to keep going:

«I wake up every day, say my prayers, and ask God to give me the strength I need to move forward.»

