Mission
Hot Topics
“The Pope Knows He Is in Danger and He Has Asked Us to Transmit It”: The Pope’s Doctors in The First News Conference
70 Christians massacred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Sloane Avenue building case: British judiciary rules against Vatican
USCCB Files Lawsuit on Unlawful Suspension of U.S. Refugee Admissions Program
This Is the Young Spokeswoman for the U.S. Government: A Young Catholic Mother
US faith organisations file lawsuit to stop ICE raids on places of worship
Questions about liturgy: Procession at the End of Mass
U.S. Vice President asks for prayers for Pope Francis: this is what is known about the Pope’s health as of Feb. 20
Polish Priests Triumph at European Indoor Football Championship in Hungary
9 Encouraging Trends for Global Christianity in 2025
Justice and Peace, Vatican City

Sloane Avenue

Sloane Avenue building case: British judiciary rules against Vatican

The High Court of England and Wales has published its ruling on the legal proceedings initiated by the Italian financier in 2020 against the Secretariat of State in an attempt to halt the investigation launched by the Vatican’s Promoter of Justice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 21, 2025 15:51Justice and Peace, Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News – Vatican Media / London, 02.21.2025).- «Based on the facts that emerged during the trial, the applicants did not meet the  standards of communication with the State (Secretariat of State, ed.) that could be  qualified as conduct in good faith.» These were the words used by Judge Robin  Knowles, on behalf of the High Court of England and Wales, in issuing his decision  today in the legal proceedings initiated by financier Raffaele Mincione and his  companies against the Secretariat of State of the Holy See. The ruling aligns with the  decisions of the Vatican Tribunal.

Mincione, who had commenced this legal action (along with his companies) in June  2020, requested that the English court issue a series of declarations against the  Secretariat of State. These declarations concerned the contracts concluded between  November and December 2018, through which the Secretariat of State sought to  acquire the property located at 60 Sloane Avenue in London.

Specifically, Mincione and his companies sought court declarations affirming their  good faith in negotiating and executing their contracts with the Secretariat of State.  This dispute arose in the context of the investigation and, later, in July 2021, the  indictment of Mr. Mincione by the Office of the Promoter of Justice of the Vatican  City State for a series of alleged offenses related to the Secretariat of State’s  investments.

In a significant 50-page judgment issued today, the Court rejected the applicants’  requests for declarations of good faith. On the contrary, the judge found, among other  things, that Mincione had made misleading representations to the Secretariat of State  regarding the value of the property at 60 Sloane Avenue. In paragraph 130, the Court  stated that the financier and his companies had failed to meet communication standards  with the Secretariat that could be classified as good faith conduct. The judgment further  noted: «The Secretariat of State asserts that this figure ‘has no basis in reality.’

Naturally, Mr. Mincione represented the selling side of the transaction, with an interest  in obtaining a high price. However, there was a particular context to the matter,  including the State’s investment relationship with the applicants. In my view, his  reference to £275 million did not relate to an asking price. He did not elaborate on his  meaning of value during the meetings, and without such elaboration, what he stated  was not candid and was misleading.»

Furthermore, in paragraph 243 of the judgment, the Court found: «Based on the  evidence I heard during the trial, the (Secretariat of State, ed.) had reason to feel  entirely disappointed by its experience with the applicants. The applicants made no  effort to protect the (Secretariat of State, ed.) from fraudulent bad actors. They did not  concern themselves with the (Secretariat of State, ed.) and prioritized their own  interests. The (Secretariat of State, ed.) expected more from professional counterparts  such as Mr. Mincione and others.»

The Court granted Mincione certain declarations (distinct from those concerning «good  faith») that directly derived from the contractual provisions agreed upon at the time and  faithfully reflected them. The exact wording of these declarations will be determined  in a subsequent hearing to ensure their accuracy in accordance with the contracts.

Regarding broker Gianluigi Torzi, the English court observed in paragraph 183 that:  «There was no substantial dispute that Mr. Torzi had fiduciary duties to the State in  relation to the transaction. Based on the facts available (to the judge, ed.), at a  minimum, his conduct regarding the Gutt shares was improper, unscrupulous, and  dishonest. The entire episode is also significant in illustrating the fact that the State  lacked the experience and expertise to protect itself from this type of conduct.»

The High Court’s decision, issued following a trial held between June and July 2024,  ruled that no declaration of good faith should be made given the conduct of Mincione  and others associated with him. This ruling represents a significant vindication of the  Secretariat of State’s position. Additionally, the English court emphasized that the  testimony given at trial by the Secretariat of State’s witness, Substitute Archbishop  Edgar Peña Parra, was honest.

During the English proceedings, the Secretariat of State chose not to file a  counterclaim, instead focusing its attention on the criminal proceedings before the  Vatican City State courts. These proceedings led to Mincione’s conviction for multiple  offenses, resulting in a sentence of five years and six months in prison and the  confiscation of €200.5 million. This criminal conviction is currently under appeal.  Nonetheless, the English court’s decision confirms several key findings of the Vatican  Tribunal at the first-instance level.

«I take note with satisfaction,» commented Vatican Promoter of Justice Alessandro  Diddi, «of the content of the decision issued today by the High Court of Justice in

London regarding the claims brought by Raffaele Mincione in 2020 to challenge the  initiatives undertaken by the Office of the Promoter.»

Diddi further stated: «Even the British judges have affirmed what has always been  argued by the Office, namely that Raffaele Mincione acted towards the Secretariat of  State ‘below the standards’ by which good faith conduct is measured. I believe that this  ruling also underscores the correctness of the conclusions reached by the Vatican  Tribunal.»

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 21, 2025 15:51Justice and Peace, Vatican City
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now