Israel: ‘Netanyahu against NGOs, deadly attack on Israeli society’

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Milan, 02.26.2025).- ‘A deadly attack on Israeli civil society, particularly on organisations that promote human rights, democracy and peace’. Mauricio Lapchik, director of development and external relations for Peace Now, emphasises this to AsiaNews, commenting on the controversial bill being considered by the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, which risks becoming a tombstone for NGOs in the Jewish state. On 19 February the first (of four votes provided for by the regulation) ended with 47 votes in favour and 19 against, for a law that imposes massive taxes on NGOs financed by foreign governments and erodes the right to bring lawsuits in Israeli courts. The bill, sponsored by Likud MP Ariel Kallner, imposes a monstrous 80% tax on donations from foreign governments, effectively blocking activity in Israel and the West Bank.

Activist groups – such as B’Tselem, Breaking the Silence and the New Israel Fund – have long been targeted by the Israeli right and even the centre for their attention to Israeli human rights violations against Palestinians. Meanwhile, right-wing organisations that rely on private donations are not affected by the law, while the Minister of Finance has the discretionary power to exempt certain organisations. ‘This change – continues the director of Peace Now, while emphasising his closeness to the families of the Hamas hostages on the square demanding their release – risks distancing Israel from liberal democracies and reinforcing authoritarian tendencies. For civil society, this means an increase in repression, delegitimisation and threats to fundamental freedoms’.

On the domestic front, the government is ready to pass laws that risk cancelling out civil society’s commitment and activism, while threateningly fuelling the winds of war in the region. Recently, for the first time in 20 years, it launched a huge military operation in the Jenin area, stating that it will last at least a year and has already forced over 40 thousand Palestinians to abandon their homes. At the same time, from Lebanon to Syria, from Iran to Yemen and even Gaza, the sound of weapons is getting louder: particularly in the Strip, where the ceasefire signed with the militants to obtain the release of the hostages is increasingly fragile and at risk.

Finally, in Syria, the Israeli government has declared that it ‘will not tolerate’ the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, the former radical militia led by Ahmed al-Sharaa who played a key role in the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad and are now in power in Damascus) in the south. In this regard, the Jewish state intends to maintain its presence in the area indefinitely with a radical change of strategy and is calling for the territory to be demilitarised. These statements worry the Syrians, who took to the streets yesterday in the southern part of the country to protest against Israeli ‘expansionism’ in the territory.

Below is an interview with the Peace Now director of external relations:

What are the critical elements in the law on NGOs and how does it affect the mission of Peace Now and other organisations?

The proposed bill is a deadly attack on Israeli civil society, particularly targeting organizations that promote human rights, democracy, and peace. If passed, it would impose severe financial and legal restrictions on NGOs that receive foreign government funding, including exorbitant taxation and a ban on filing lawsuits in Israel. This directly threatens Peace Now’s ability to monitor settlement expansion, advocate for a two-state solution, and hold the government accountable. It is another step in silencing opposition voices and undermining Israeli democracy.

Is there still a chance to stop it or is it destined for approval?

There is still a chance to stop the bill, but it depends on political pressure, both domestically and internationally. The current government has a strong far-right-wing majority, and many of its members support the bill. However, previous attempts to pass similar legislation failed due to public outcry and international pressure. If civil society, media, and foreign governments act decisively, the bill could be stalled or watered down.

A similar proposal had already emerged in the past, almost two years ago, but it had been scrapped before the final vote. Is the climate – social and political – different now?

The political climate has become even more hostile to human rights organizations and pro-democracy groups. Since the war in Gaza began, the government has intensified its crackdown on dissent, and public debate has been increasingly shaped by nationalist rhetoric. The opposition to such measures still exists, but the right-wing coalition is more emboldened than before. This means the chances of the bill passing may be higher than in the past.

So, does unsustainable taxation and the impossibility of bringing lawsuits represent a tombstone on the very presence of Israeli activism and civil society?

Absolutely. Taxation at such high rates could financially cripple organizations like ours, forcing them to scale back critical activities such as settlement monitoring and legal challenges to illegal outposts, among other things. Additionally, the inability to file lawsuits would prevent NGOs from taking legal action against human rights violations and government policies, effectively eliminating a key mechanism of accountability.

How has the conflict in Gaza and the ongoing violence in the West Bank – which closely resembles a war by other means – impacted your work?

The war in Gaza and settler terrorism in the West Bank have created an extremely difficult environment for everyone working against the occupation. This messianic government and extremist elements have used the war to justify repressive policies, making it harder for HR organizations to operate. The security situation, legal threats, and shrinking democratic space make our work more challenging than ever. However, this only reinforces the urgency of our mission.

Moreover, the application of the norm also highlights criteria of selectivity: what is the objective behind these policies?

The claim that this bill is about limiting foreign influence is misleading. The Israeli government is now being accused of getting financial support from Qatar, and settler organizations benefit from massive private foreign funding, particularly from the United States. This bill selectively targets progressive NGOs while ignoring foreign money that fuels settlement expansion and extremist groups. The real goal is to suppress dissent and weaken organizations that challenge the government’s policies.

What impact will the renewed alliance between Israel and the United States, particularly between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, have?

The growing alliance between Netanyahu, Trump, and the global far-right is deeply concerning. It emboldens nationalist and anti-democratic forces in Israel, pushing policies that further entrench occupation and weaken democratic institutions. This shift risks alienating Israel from liberal democracies while strengthening illiberal and authoritarian trends. For civil society, it means increased repression, delegitimization, and threats to basic freedoms.

What is Peace Now’s position on the protests by the families of Hamas hostages in Gaza? Will this movement have an impact and a future for Israel?

The families of the hostages are fighting for justice and their loved ones’ return, and their struggle is critical. Their protests highlight the government’s failure to secure a deal and its willingness to abandon Israeli citizens for political reasons. This movement represents one of the few forces challenging the government from outside traditional political lines. Whether it will bring change depends on whether the Israeli public mobilizes behind them and pressures the leadership to act. We will always stand with them.

