Pope’s health as of Wednesday, February 26: slight improvement, guarded prognosis

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.26.2025).- Pope Francis continues to show signs of improvement in his health, according to the latest medical update released by the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday, February 26. The report indicates that over the past 24 hours, there has been a slight but positive progression in his condition. One of the most notable developments is the resolution of the mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days. Additionally, a CT scan performed on Tuesday evening confirmed a normal evolution of the inflammatory process in his lungs.

Blood tests conducted on Wednesday further supported these encouraging signs, showing consistency with the improvements recorded the previous day. However, the Pope remains on high-flow oxygen therapy and continues with respiratory physiotherapy. Importantly, no asthmatic respiratory crises were reported during the day.

Despite this progress, Vatican officials remain cautious, emphasizing that while the Pope’s health is moving in the right direction, his prognosis is still classified as reserved.

Beyond his medical condition, Pope Francis remains engaged in his duties. As part of his daily routine, he received the Eucharist in the morning, and the afternoon was dedicated to work-related activities. His resilience in maintaining his responsibilities, even while hospitalized, underscores his deep commitment to the mission of the Church.

