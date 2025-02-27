Vatican Dicastery bans publication of lists of deceased clergy “credibly accused” of sexual abuse and these are the reasons why

(ZENIT News / Roma, 02.27.2025).- In a decision that is likely to spark controversy, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Legislative Texts has issued new answer stating that canon law prohibits dioceses from publishing lists of clergy who have been «credibly accused» of sexual abuse. The directive, released online on February 22, 2025, follows a letter from an anonymous bishop seeking clarification on the matter.

The dicastery, which oversees legal interpretations for the universal Church, warned that such public lists could violate fundamental legal rights. While acknowledging the Church’s duty to protect communities from potential harm, the Vatican’s legal experts argued that publicly naming accused clergy—especially those who are deceased—could result in unjust damage to reputations, particularly when no formal legal judgment has been made.

The document emphasized that the presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of justice, both in secular and ecclesiastical law. The dicastery noted that diocesan determinations of «credibility» often rely on minimal evidence and do not afford the accused a full legal defense. It also argued that broad claims of «transparency» do not override the fundamental principles of due process.

Stance aligns with previous statements from both the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for the Clergy, as well as Pope Francis himself. In 2019, during a global summit on clergy sexual abuse, the Pope explicitly rejected the practice of publishing such lists, reiterating the need to uphold the presumption of innocence until guilt is definitively established. The Vatican’s 2022 legal handbook on abuse cases reinforced this position, cautioning against public statements that could preempt legal outcomes.

The debate surrounding the publication of accused clergy’s names remains deeply divisive. Many U.S. dioceses began releasing such lists in response to widespread abuse scandals, particularly as state-level investigations and legal reforms lifted statutes of limitations. Advocates for survivors argue that these lists validate victims’ experiences and encourage others to come forward. They contend that for those abused by deceased clergy, public acknowledgment may be the closest they will ever get to justice.

On the other hand, critics of the practice warn that it can create lasting harm, particularly when accusations remain unproven. Some priests, once included on such lists, find themselves permanently sidelined, even if no conclusive evidence emerges against them. The Vatican has expressed concern that such outcomes could effectively impose a lifelong punishment without due process.

While the Vatican’s directive is clear, its implications for diocesan policies—particularly in countries like the United States, where transparency measures have become a norm—remain uncertain.

