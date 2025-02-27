Vatican’s Jubilee agreement with FlixBus will offer discounts for pilgrims traveling to Rome

(ZENIT News / Roma, 02.26.2025).- FlixBus, the global tech mobility operator which has the largest fleet of long-distance buses in Europe, has been named as the mobility partner of the 2025 Jubilee.

An agreement, signed ahead of the large influx of pilgrims expected to make their way to Rome this year, opens up the option of reaching Rome by bus, thus offering a sustainable travel solution aimed at allowing more people to participate in the Jubilee thanks to special offers.

For the entire duration of the Jubilee, until January 2026, FlixBus will offer dedicated discounts to those who use its bus service to reach Rome from 180 cities throughout Italy. To take advantage of the discounts, simply download the official Jubilee app, «Iubilaeum25», and register to receive the «pilgrim card». Once registered, you will find a link in the section dedicated to services. Click here to receive a code via email to redeem when booking on the website www.flixbus.it or on the FlixBus app. For events of extra importance, such as the Jubilee of Youth, additional discounts will be available.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, who is in charge of organizing the 2025 Jubilee, said: «We are delighted with FlixBus’ willingness to collaborate with us to facilitate the travel of the many pilgrims, who may not have great local transport links, but who want to come to Rome for the Jubilee. I am pleased to think that the many children, young people, and families, who already use the buses to get around Italy during the year, can take advantage of a discounted rate to reach the city of Rome and become pilgrims of Hope in this Jubilee year.”

Cesare Neglia, Managing Director of FlixBus Italia, said: «We are happy to announce our partnership with the Jubilee. This initiative will allow the faithful to reach Rome by bus in a comfortable, convenient, and sustainable way. We believe that everyone should be able to travel easily, and we are proud to contribute to this event of great spiritual significance.»

From Florence and Naples, around 200 FlixBuses leave for Rome every week, from Milan and Bologna over 100, from Bari and Turin around 50. Among the other large centers with direct connections are Venice, Genoa, and Palermo. Rome can also be reached directly from medium-sized cities, such as Como and Matera, and from small towns, from Bressanone, in Alto-Adige in the north, to Enna, in the Sicilian countryside. Overnight buses are also available, allowing travelers to maximize their time in Rome.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.