Vatican and Italy Sign Customs Cooperation Agreement to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.27.2025).- The Vatican and Italy have taken a significant step toward strengthening their customs collaboration, signing a technical-administrative cooperation protocol on February 27 in Rome. The agreement, forged between the Governorate of Vatican City State and the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM), aims to improve regulatory efficiency, facilitate digital transformation, and reinforce transparency in customs operations between the two states.

Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, who currently heads the Vatican’s Governorate, described the initiative as an increasingly necessary «synergistic cooperation» that will streamline bureaucracy and improve operational dynamics. The agreement lays the groundwork for closer institutional collaboration, particularly in handling customs procedures and the exchange of relevant data.

Sister Raffaella Petrini, who will assume leadership of the Governorate on March 1, emphasized the importance of integrating digital resources, expressing hope that the Vatican and Italy will soon establish rapid data-sharing mechanisms. According to Petrini, a more interconnected digital ecosystem will enhance transparency and promote legality in customs operations, ensuring smoother and more accountable procedures.

Roberto Alesse, director of the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency, underscored the long-term impact of the agreement, calling it a «new operational framework» that will guide bilateral cooperation in the years ahead. He highlighted two key components of the protocol: the experimental introduction of an electronic system for filing currency declarations, which aims to simplify processes and increase transparency, and a commitment to ongoing professional development for customs personnel.

Alesse stressed that continuous training is essential to keeping up with the evolving global landscape, stating that only through regularly scheduled educational programs can authorities build a system capable of addressing contemporary challenges effectively.

With this agreement, the Vatican and Italy are reinforcing their commitment to regulatory modernization and cross-border cooperation, ensuring that their customs systems remain efficient, transparent, and well-equipped for the demands of an increasingly digital world.

