Bishops Barron and O’Connell Respond to Failure of U.S. Senate to Advance Protections for Female Athletes

(ZENIT News / Washington, 03.06.2025).- “The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is commonsense legislation that would ensure fairness for female athletes,” said Bishop Robert E. Barron and Bishop David M. O’Connell, CM, in response to a failed procedural vote in the Senate earlier this week on S.9, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025. The Act, which already passed the House in January, would prevent federally funded sports programs under Title IX from permitting male students to participate in athletic programs designated for women and girls.

“The teaching of the Catholic Church calls us to advocate for the equal dignity of men and women, recognizing that God created us male and female. This legislation would ensure a level playing field for women and girls to compete in fairness and safety with other females. An ideological promotion of personal identity, detached from biological reality, undermines human dignity and the role sports play in true educational formation. We reiterate our long-standing support for this Act and encourage female student athletes nationwide to continue to strive to uphold fairness and equality in athletic competitions.”

Bishop Barron is chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, and Bishop O’Connell is chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Catholic Education.

The chairmen urged Senate consideration and passage of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in a letter of support, which may be found here.

