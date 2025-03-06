Pope Francis Donates One Million Euros to Support Housing for the Vulnerable

Mission
The Pope's donation, part of the Don Roberto Sardelli Fund for Housing Emergencies, was initially announced on January 30 during a gathering in memory of Don Sardelli at the parish of San Policarpo. However, the specific amount of the Holy Father's contribution was only recently disclosed in a letter from Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina

marzo 06, 2025 18:50Pope Francis, Rome
(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.06.2025).- In a gesture of concrete solidarity, Pope Francis has donated one million euros to help address Rome’s ongoing housing crisis. His contribution will fund the renovation of the former Casa del Clero on Via Vergerio, transforming the building into 20 apartments for families and individuals in need.

The Pope’s donation, part of the Don Roberto Sardelli Fund for Housing Emergencies, was initially announced on January 30 during a gathering in memory of Don Sardelli at the parish of San Policarpo. However, the specific amount of the Holy Father’s contribution was only recently disclosed in a letter from Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina to the priests of the Diocese of Rome.

The initiative aligns with preparations for the Jubilee of Seminarians, Bishops, and Priests, set to take place from June 23 to 27, 2025. In his message, Cardinal Reina emphasized that a spiritual event of this magnitude should be accompanied by a tangible act of charity and hope. He recalled that, during a diocesan assembly on October 25, Pope Francis highlighted the urgent need to address Rome’s housing crisis, a concern that the Church has also raised with local authorities.

“If we have raised our voices about this issue, it is equally important to make a prophetic gesture that adds credibility to our words,” the cardinal wrote.

As part of this effort, the Diocese of Rome is encouraging clergy to contribute to the Don Roberto Sardelli Fund, named after a priest who dedicated his ministry to the homeless. Donations will be used to assist families struggling to secure rental contracts or keep up with the rising cost of housing. The cardinal has invited priests to donate a month’s salary—or a portion of it—to the fund, expressing hope that this act of generosity will inspire others to join in solidarity.

“We hope that our choice will touch the hearts of many, allowing the Church of Rome to raise awareness and mobilize more people to support the Sardelli Fund,” wrote Cardinal Reina.

marzo 06, 2025 18:50Pope Francis, Rome
