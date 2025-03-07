Mission
Pope Francis

Pope himself who wanted the audio with his greeting to be broadcast last night at the start of the Rosary Photo: Getty Images

Pope’s Health Up To Friday, March 7: They Explain Why An Audio Message with Francis’ Voice Was Broadcast

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office said that it was the Pope himself who wanted the audio with his greeting to be broadcast last night, at the start of the Rosary in Saint Peter’s Square.

(ZENIT News/ Rome, 07.03.2025).- On the day that marked three full weeks of the Pope’s hospital stay, and after a slight positive tendency in the Pontiff’s improvement, this Friday, March 7, the Vatican Press Room didn’t issue a medical statement on the Pope’s state of health. The day before, it explained that this was due to a «stable clinical picture.»

However, in two moments of the day, Vatican sources issued some information. Stated in the morning was that “The Pope continued this morning his prescribed therapy. He is undergoing motor physiotherapy. He continues to alternate mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygenation during the day, with the use of nasal cannulas. The situation seems stable in a complex picture.»

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office said that it was the Pope himself who wanted the audio with his greeting to be broadcast last night at the start of the Rosary in Saint Peter’s Square. He wanted to thank the people for the many prayers they are saying for him, thanks to which he feels himself “carried” and sustained by all the People of God.

Later, the same Vatican sources  said that “The situation continues to be stable in the context of a complex picture with a reserved prognosis. The day was spent between rest, prayer, therapies, including respiratory therapy.” Adding that in the morning “the Pope spent 20 minutes in the small Chapel near his bedroom and did some wok. When indicated, the Pope uses high flow nasal oxygenation, whereas at night he has non-invasive mechanical ventilation. Tomorrow there will be a medical bulletin.” 

