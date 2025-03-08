Pope’ Health On Saturday, March 8: He Shows Good Response to The Therapy: Gradual Improvement

Mission
marzo 08, 2025 17:24Pope Francis
(Zenit News / Rome, 03.08.2025) In the late afternoon of Saturday, March 8, the Holy See Press Office reported that the Holy Father’s clinical state over the last days has remained stable. Consequently he is showing a good response to the therapy, and a slight gradual improvement is observed.

The Holy Father has been apyretic at all times. The gas exchange has improved; the hematochemical and hemocytocritometric examinations are stable.

In order to confirm these first improvements in the coming days, the Doctors are cautiously keeping the prognosis reserved.

This morning, after receiving the Eucharist, the Holy Father went to pray in the Chapel of his private floor. He alternated the afternoon with rest and work activities.

The Vatican Press Office also added: As planned, the Pope, after receiving high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day, will switch to non-invasive mechanical ventilation during the night. The Pope will follow the Spiritual Exercises, which begin tomorrow, in spiritual communion with the Roman Curia. The text of the Pope’s Angelus will be broadcast as on recent Sundays. It’s possible that a medical bulletin will not be published tomorrow, given the stability of the clinical picture, but the Vatican Press Office will continue to provide information to the journalists.

marzo 08, 2025 17:24Pope Francis
