Catholic priest shot to death in the United States

(ZENIT News – FIDES / Kansas City, 04.07.2025).- Father Arul Carasala, parish priest of the church of Saints Peter and Paul in Seneca, a city in the north east of Kansas, was shot dead by a man on Thursday, April 3, while in his rectory. According to initial reconstructions, the shooter was an elderly man unknown to the parishioners and is now in custody. The reasons for the attack, which are being investigated by the police, are still unknown. A total of three shots were fired at the priest, who died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Father Arlu Carasala was ordained a priest in his India, his country of origin, in 1994 and had been carrying out his pastoral ministry in Kansas since 2004. He became a US citizen in 2011, the year in which he became parish priest of the church of Saints Peter and Paul in Seneca, a town with a few thousand inhabitants.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City described the murder on his social media channels as a «senseless act of violence» that left the community «in pain over the loss of a beloved priest» who was also «a friend.»

The Archbishop clarified that there was «no threat to the community» of believers, but acknowledged that the priest’s death caused «pain and shock»: «Father Carasala was a dedicated and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over 20 years, including as Dean of the Nemaha-Marshall Region.»

«His love for Christ and the Church was evident in the way he cared for the people of his parish with great generosity and dedication. He will be deeply missed by his parishioners, friends, and confreres.»

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.