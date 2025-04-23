Did Pope Francis suffer before he died? His personal physician answers

Mission
Dr. Alfieri, who had attended to the Pope through multiple health episodes in recent years, was among the first to reach him. "He still had his eyes open, oxygen support, and an IV line, but he was unresponsive. I checked his lungs—it wasn't a respiratory issue. He was alive, but in a coma," he explained.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.23.2025).- New details have emerged about Pope Francis’ final hours, specifically whether his death was painful. According to Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who led the pontiff’s medical care during his most recent hospitalization, the Pope did not endure pain at the moment of his death. “He didn’t realize what was happening,” Alfieri shared in an interview with Italy’s TG1 news. “It may have been an embolism or a stroke, but I can say this with certainty: the Holy Father did not suffer.”

On the morning of April 21, at approximately 7:35 a.m., Pope Francis passed away in his apartment at the Domus Sanctae Marthae within the Vatican walls. The official death certificate, signed by Vatican health chief Dr. Andrea Arcangeli later that night, identified the cause as a cerebral stroke followed by coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. These final events occurred in a patient already weakened by a history of acute respiratory failure due to multi-microbial bilateral pneumonia, chronic hypertension, and type II diabetes.

Dr. Alfieri, who had attended to the Pope through multiple health episodes in recent years, was among the first to reach him. “He still had his eyes open, oxygen support, and an IV line, but he was unresponsive. I checked his lungs—it wasn’t a respiratory issue. He was alive, but in a coma,” he explained. The Holy Father slipped away shortly after.

Valentina di Giorgio

Avatar

