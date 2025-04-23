Cardinals Meet for the Second Time: This Is What They Decided and This Is the Number of Journalists Who Have Arrived in Rome

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 23.04.2025).- On Wednesday afternoon, April 23, during a meeting with journalists, Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, announced that at 5:00 p.m. the second General Congregation of Cardinals was held in the Synod’s New Hall, in the presence of some one hundred Cardinals (103).

The meeting opened with the prayer Veni, Sancte Spiritus, followed by a moment of prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Francis.

During the Congregation, the Cardinals, who had not yet done so, took the oath, in accordance with the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis. The program of the Novendiali was also approved (explained below is what the Novendiali are).

The meeting ended at 6:30 p.m. The next Congregation is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, at 9:00 a.m.

Beginning on Saturday, a Rosary will be prayed for the Holy Father Francis every day at 9:00 pm in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

According to reports from the Authorities, between 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. today, almost 20,000 people came to pay their respects to the Holy Father Francis.

In addition, to date, more than 2,200 journalists and media operators have been accredited to participate in these days’ events.

The Novendiali

According to an ancient custom, special Eucharistic Celebrations are held for nine consecutive days in suffrage for the deceased Roman Pontiff, beginning with the Funeral Mass.

These celebrations are open to all. However, a different group is expected to participate each day, taking into account their connection with the Roman Pontiff. This variety of assemblies reflects, in a certain way, both the scope of the Supreme Pastor’s ministry and the universality of the Church of Rome (cf. Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, nos. 124-125).

On the first day of the Novendiali the Funeral Mass for the Roman Pontiff Francis, will take place on April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in the atrium of St. Peter’s Basilica.

In the coming days, the Novendiali celebrations in suffrage for the deceased Pope will continue as follows:

Second day: Sunday, April 27, 10:30 a.m., in front of the Vatican Basilica: Vatican City employees and faithful. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, former Vatican Secretary of State.

Third day: Monday, April 28, 5:00 p.m. in the Vatican Basilica: Church of Rome. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome.

Fourth day: Tuesday, April 29, 5:00 p.m., in the Vatican Basilica: Chapters of the Papal Basilicas. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Fifth day: Wednesday, April 30, 5:00 p.m., in the Vatican Basilica: Papal Chapel. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals.

Sixth day: Thursday, May 1, 5:00 p.m., in the Vatican Basilica: Roman Curia. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.p.m.

Seventh Day: Friday, May 2, at 5:00 PM, in the Vatican Basilica: Eastern Churches. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, former Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.

Eighth day: Saturday, May 3, at 5:00 p.m., in the Vatican Basilica: Members of the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. The concelebration will be presided over by His Eminence Cardinal Angel Fernández Artime, former Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

Ninth Day: Sunday, May 4, at 5:00 p.m., in the Vatican Basilica: Papal Chapel. The concelebration will be presided over by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Proto-Deacon of the College of Cardinals. The concelebrations in the Papal Chapels on April 30 and May 4 are reserved exclusively for the Cardinals. They will be present at 4:15 p.m. in the Basilica’s Chapel of St. Sebastian, wearing the white damask miter.

