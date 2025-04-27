Cardinal Zen gets permission from China to go to Rome where he questions dean of cardinals

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.27.2025).- Cardinal Joseph Zen, the 93-year-old retired bishop of Hong Kong and a fierce advocate for religious freedom, has been allowed to travel to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. The trip marks a significant moment for the prelate, whose passport had been confiscated following his 2022 arrest under Hong Kong’s stringent national security law.

Zen’s secretary confirmed late Wednesday night, April 23, that the cardinal had successfully petitioned a Hong Kong court for the temporary return of his travel documents. By Thursday morning, Zen had already departed for Rome, ready to pay his final respects to the Pope he long defended — and, at times, respectfully challenged.

Throughout his long career, Cardinal Zen has been an unflinching voice for Chinese Catholics loyal to the Vatican, often critical of the Holy See’s controversial agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops. He lamented that the deal compromised the underground Church in China, once openly accusing Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State and chief architect of the negotiations, of lacking faith and courage.

True to his outspoken character, Zen has continued to voice concern even in these days of mourning. From Rome, he questioned why the first General Congregation of cardinals—an essential meeting ahead of the conclave—was convened so hastily, beginning on April 22. In a letter addressed to Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, Zen protested that the scheduling disadvantaged older and faraway cardinals, subtly implying that full participation is both a right and a duty. «How can the elderly from the peripheries arrive on time?» he asked, suggesting that the process should have been more accommodating.

Zen’s presence in Rome carries emotional and symbolic weight. Once barred from travel and overshadowed by legal troubles, he now stands once again among his fellow princes of the Church at one of the most significant moments in recent Catholic history. For Cardinal Zen, attending Pope Francis’ funeral is not just a personal farewell; it is a reaffirmation of his lifelong commitment to the principles of conscience, justice, and fidelity — even when inconvenient or politically fraught.

