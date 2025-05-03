Mission
Hot Topics
Swiss Guard: the Vatican army will “celebrate” its anniversary without the Pope and in this way
Peculiar audience at the Vatican for the vice-president of Zimbabwe: who receives him if there is no Pope and no Secretary of State?
PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025
The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled
“Giro d’Italia” will pay tribute to Pope Francis: the elite of world cycling will pass through the Vatican
9th General Congregation of Cardinals: communion, Francis’ magisterium, curia and synodality were the topics discussed
During the Pontificate of Pope Francis, the Number of People Who Came to See the Pope Plummeted
According To Statistics, Betting Houses and Cardinals’ Statements, How Many Days Will The Conclave Last?
USA: Supreme Court Hears Landmark Case on Religious Charter Schools
Korean Catholic Church publishes its statistics: shocking growth!
Vatican Diplomacy

The visit by Zimbabwe’s vice president comes at a moment of subtle recalibration in the country’s own internal affairs. Photo: Vatican Media

Peculiar audience at the Vatican for the vice-president of Zimbabwe: who receives him if there is no Pope and no Secretary of State?

Archbishop Gallagher, whose role remains uninterrupted even in the absence of a pope, welcomed Vice President Chiwenga on behalf of the Holy See, continuing the Vatican’s subtle yet sustained engagement with the world stage

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 03, 2025 20:25Vatican Diplomacy
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- In a rare display of Vatican diplomacy during a period traditionally marked by pause, Zimbabwe’s Vice President, General Constantino Chiwenga, was formally received in audience at the Vatican on Saturday, May 3rd. The visit, taking place in the midst of a papal interregnum—following the death of Pope Francis—marks the third such high-level diplomatic engagement with a head of state or government in the unusual vacuum left by the absence of a pontiff.

With the See of Peter vacant, and the papal household in transition, the Vatican’s typically intricate protocol adapts. In these interregnal moments, when curial offices are largely suspended and the Secretariat of State itself is dissolved, diplomatic responsibilities fall to a small cadre of figures whose positions transcend papal tenure. Chief among them is Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, often described as the Holy See’s equivalent of a foreign minister.

Archbishop Gallagher, whose role remains uninterrupted even in the absence of a pope, welcomed Vice President Chiwenga on behalf of the Holy See, continuing the Vatican’s subtle yet sustained engagement with the world stage. Previous audiences during this sede vacante have included Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, signaling the Vatican’s intent to remain diplomatically active even without a pontiff at the helm.

El encuentro en la Secretaría de Estado entre el Vicepresidente de Zimbabwe y Monseñor Paul Richard Gallagher

According to an official statement from the Holy See Press Office, the meeting with Vice President Chiwenga was marked by a spirit of cordiality and mutual respect. Central to the conversation were the longstanding relations between Zimbabwe and the Holy See, particularly the close cooperation between the local Catholic Church and the Zimbabwean government in areas such as education and healthcare. These sectors, historically underserved and under strain in Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape, have long relied on the Church’s infrastructure and social outreach.

The discussion also ventured beyond national borders, touching on pressing regional and international developments. Both parties emphasized the critical role of dialogue and reconciliation in addressing contemporary global challenges—an affirmation of values long championed by the Vatican’s diplomatic service.

This kind of engagement reflects a deeper institutional continuity that the Vatican cultivates. Unlike secular governments, the Holy See’s diplomatic apparatus is not solely tied to the office of the pope; it is a sovereign entity with legal personhood in international law. In this light, the Vatican remains a unique player in global diplomacy—both a spiritual leader and a state actor, capable of exercising soft power even amid leadership transitions.

The visit by Zimbabwe’s vice president comes at a moment of subtle recalibration in the country’s own internal affairs. As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with economic instability, political tensions, and international scrutiny, strengthening ties with the Vatican—a moral authority with global reach—may offer both symbolic and strategic benefits. For the Holy See, maintaining an open channel with African nations like Zimbabwe aligns with its broader commitment to global south engagement, peacebuilding, and the promotion of human dignity.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 03, 2025 20:25Vatican Diplomacy
Share this Entry

Valentina di Giorgio

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now