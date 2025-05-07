What did Leo XIV do the first night as Pope and what is his agenda for the next few days?

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.08.2025).- With the echo of the “Urbi et Orbi” still resonating across St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV, newly elected 267th successor of Saint Peter, has stepped into his pontificate not with pomp, but with unmistakable humility and a personal touch that is already leaving a mark.

Shortly after his first public blessing from the central balcony of the Vatican Basilica, Leo XIV made an unexpected yet deeply symbolic gesture: he returned to his pre-papal residence at the Palazzo del Santo Sant’Uffizio — a part of Vatican City nestled right along the Italian border. Far from a choreographed formal appearance, the visit was spontaneous and heartfelt. Greeted with warm embraces by Vatican staff and clergy who have known him for years, the new pope shared smiles, informal chats, and even paused for selfies, giving a clear early indication of a pastoral style rooted in accessibility and human connection.

That evening, the pontiff joined the cardinal electors for a simple dinner at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse that served as their temporary home during the conclave. The meal was a moment of fraternity — a closing chapter to the intense days of discernment that led to Leo XIV’s election.

Though the pope’s style may be informal, his calendar is already filling with events that reaffirm his commitment to unity. On Friday, May 9, he will preside over a Eucharistic celebration with all cardinals in the Sistine Chapel — a traditional liturgical moment that marks the formal beginning of his shared journey with the College of Cardinals.

Two days later, on Sunday, May 11, the pope will once again appear on the central balcony of St. Peter’s for the Regina Coeli, a Marian prayer that takes the place of the Angelus during the Easter season. This prayer, set at noon, offers the world a second chance to witness the early tone and language of the new pontificate — not just in words, but in gestures.

Finally, on Monday, May 12, Pope Leo XIV will meet with the international press corps that has followed the conclave closely over recent weeks. The encounter, scheduled to take place in the Paul VI Audience Hall, is expected to be more than a photo opportunity. If the pope’s early signals hold true, it may provide insight into the themes and priorities that will define his approach: clarity in communication, gratitude for service, and a genuine embrace of the global Church’s complexity.

🇻🇦 León XIV visita lugar donde vivió tras ser elegido Papa Tras la aparición en el balcón central de la basílica vaticana para la bendición “urbi et orbi” luego de su elección como Papa, León XIV comenzó su agenda como 267 Pontífice de la Iglesia Católica con una visita… pic.twitter.com/ykgKUmcPvC — P. Jorge Enrique Mújica, LC (@web_pastor) May 9, 2025

