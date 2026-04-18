European Parliament invites the Pope to address a plenary session in response to Trump’s attacks

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.18.2026).- An invitation extended across institutional boundaries is placing Pope Leo XIV at the center of a renewed dialogue between religion and European political life. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has formally invited the pontiff to address a future plenary session in Strasbourg.

The announcement, made public through social media, frames Leo XIV not only as the global pastor of the Catholic Church but as a figure of moral authority at a time described as marked by uncertainty and fragmentation. Metsola emphasized that his voice resonates across belief systems, reaching both religious and secular audiences—a formulation that reflects the European Union’s complex cultural landscape, where institutional secularism coexists with enduring religious traditions.

The timing of the invitation is not incidental. It comes amid heightened international attention surrounding the Pope, particularly following tensions with the administration of Donald Trump over issues of war and diplomacy. In that context, the European Parliament’s gesture can be read as both an affirmation of Leo XIV’s standing and an attempt to anchor political debate in a broader ethical framework.

Contacts with the Holy See have been initiated with the explicit aim of reinforcing dialogue between European institutions and the Vatican. This relationship, often understated, has historically functioned as a channel through which moral considerations enter policy discussions, especially on matters such as human dignity, migration, social cohesion, and peacebuilding.

The possible address by Leo XIV would follow a well-established precedent. In 2014, Pope Francis spoke before the European Parliament, delivering a speech that called on Europe to “rediscover its best self” and to place the human person at the center of its political project. That intervention, widely regarded as one of the defining moments of his early pontificate, blended critique with encouragement, urging European leaders to recover a sense of purpose rooted in solidarity and responsibility.

Earlier pontiffs also cultivated a sustained relationship with the European project. Pope Benedict XVI consistently highlighted the ethical and cultural foundations of Europe, warning against a purely technocratic vision detached from its historical roots. Pope John Paul II, for his part, played a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s post-Cold War identity, advocating for a Europe that would breathe with both its eastern and western traditions.

Within this lineage, Leo XIV’s potential appearance in Strasbourg would represent continuity rather than rupture, yet with distinct emphases shaped by his own background and priorities. As the first pope born in the United States, he embodies a transatlantic perspective that may influence how he addresses European concerns, particularly in areas where global and regional dynamics intersect.

Such an intervention would not be merely ceremonial. Speeches delivered by popes in parliamentary settings are typically crafted as moral reflections rather than policy prescriptions, yet they often engage directly with the dilemmas facing lawmakers. The Vatican’s diplomatic approach relies on this balance: offering ethical guidance without entering into partisan alignment.

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