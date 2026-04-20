Dates and Locations Announced for Mass Events with Pope Leo XIV in Spain

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 04.20. 2026).- After receiving approval from the Holy See, the first events of the Holy Father’s Apostolic Journey to Spain have been confirmed. Thus, Leo XIV’s confirmed agenda currently consists of four major events: a Prayer Vigil with young people in Madrid; the celebration of Holy Mass and Corpus Christi in the Plaza de Cibeles in the capital, and the celebration of Holy Mass in Gran Canaria, on the one hand, and in Tenerife, on the other.

Prayer Vigil with Young People in Plaza de Lima (Madrid)

The first of the confirmed events will take place on the same day as the Pope’s arrival in Spain. It will be on Saturday, June 6, in the afternoon, in Plaza de Lima in Madrid and the surrounding areas. Prior to the celebration, the Holy Father will tour the area, greeting pilgrims from the Popemobile. The event, which will include the direct participation of young people, will culminate with a few words from the Pope and the celebration of Eucharistic Adoration.

Holy Mass and Eucharistic Procession in Plaza de Cibeles (Madrid) The following day, Sunday, June 7, the Feast of Corpus Christi, in the morning, the Holy Father will preside over the celebration of Holy Mass in Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid. Following the celebration, a Eucharistic procession presided over by Leo XIV will take place in the surrounding areas.

Holy Mass at the Gran Canaria Stadium (Gran Canaria Island)

On the first day of his visit to the Canary Islands, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass at the Gran Canaria Stadium on the Island of Gran Canaria on the afternoon of Thursday, June 11.

Holy Mass in the Port of Santa Cruz (Tenerife)

Finally, on his last day in Spain, and as the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey, Leo XIV will preside over a Holy Mass in the Port of Santa Cruz, Tenerife, on Friday, June 12, at noon.

The event in Barcelona has yet to be announced.

Registration Is Now Open

Following the official confirmation of the first events on the Holy Father’s agenda for his Apostolic Journey to Spain, the organizers have opened registration for confirmed events through the trip’s official Website: Conelpapa.es, or directly at this Registration link.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​registration will open when the full program is announced.