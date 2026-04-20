Mission
Hot Topics
Dates and Locations Announced for Mass Events with Pope Leo XIV in Spain
Pope Francis’ Last Words Are Published One Year After His Death
Israeli soldier vandalizes a crucifix in Lebanon: Israel responds, and so do the polls
Jesus Christ AI: This Is the God “Transformed” Into Artificial Intelligence That Already Exists and Aims to Redefine the Religious Experience
Thomas More Society Settlement Establishes Landmark Religious Liberty Protections for Coast Guard
On the Controversy with Trump, Leo XIV Denounces a «Not Entirely Accurate Narrative»
Leo XIV leads opinion polls and has become the most popular public figure in the United States
The Vatican halts another canonization case: the case of Jesuit Ciszek will not proceed
Study shows a decline in maternal deaths in states with pro-life laws
European Parliament invites the Pope to address a plenary session in response to Trump’s attacks
Local Church, Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo on his trip to Türkiye Photo: Vatican Media

Dates and Locations Announced for Mass Events with Pope Leo XIV in Spain

Pope Leo XIV will celebrate a great Prayer Vigil with young people and three great Masses during his Apostolic Journey to Spain. Registration forms are now open for participation in these first confirmed events on the Pope’s agenda. Registration can be done through the official website of the trip: conelpapa.es.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
abril 20, 2026 18:50Local Church, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 04.20. 2026).- After receiving approval from the Holy See, the first events of the Holy Father’s Apostolic Journey to Spain have been confirmed. Thus, Leo XIV’s confirmed agenda currently consists of four major events: a Prayer Vigil with young people in Madrid; the celebration of Holy Mass and Corpus Christi in the Plaza de Cibeles in the capital, and the celebration of Holy Mass in Gran Canaria, on the one hand, and in Tenerife, on the other.

Prayer Vigil with Young People in Plaza de Lima (Madrid)

The first of the confirmed events will take place on the same day as the Pope’s arrival in Spain. It will be on Saturday, June 6, in the afternoon, in Plaza de Lima in Madrid and the surrounding areas. Prior to the celebration, the Holy Father will tour the area, greeting pilgrims from the Popemobile. The event, which will include the direct participation of young people, will culminate with a few words from the Pope and the celebration of Eucharistic Adoration.

Holy Mass and Eucharistic Procession in Plaza de Cibeles (Madrid) The following day, Sunday, June 7, the Feast of Corpus Christi, in the morning, the Holy Father will preside over the celebration of Holy Mass in Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid. Following the celebration, a Eucharistic procession presided over by Leo XIV will take place in the surrounding areas.

Holy Mass at the Gran Canaria Stadium (Gran Canaria Island)

On the first day of his visit to the Canary Islands, the Holy Father will celebrate Mass at the Gran Canaria Stadium on the Island of Gran Canaria on the afternoon of Thursday, June 11.

Holy Mass in the Port of Santa Cruz (Tenerife)

Finally, on his last day in Spain, and as the conclusion of his Apostolic Journey, Leo XIV will preside over a Holy Mass in the Port of Santa Cruz, Tenerife, on Friday, June 12, at noon.

The event in Barcelona has yet to be announced.

Registration Is Now Open

Following the official confirmation of the first events on the Holy Father’s agenda for his Apostolic Journey to Spain, the organizers have opened registration for confirmed events through the trip’s official Website: Conelpapa.es, or directly at this Registration link.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​registration will open when the full program is announced.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Pope Leo’s visit to Argentina unofficially confirmed after audience with President Milei This is the first YouTube video message from Pope Leo XIV to USA Pope Leo XIV receives documented report on religious persecution in Nicaragua Ireland: After 500 years, Pope Leo XIV could solve the problem of Dublin’s lack of a cathedral
abril 20, 2026 18:50Local Church, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now