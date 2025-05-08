First act of governance of Pope Leo XIV: provisional confirmation of heads of dicasteries of the Roman Curia

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.08.2025).- His Holiness Leo XIV has expressed his will that the Heads and Members of the Institutions of the Roman Curia, as well as the Secretaries and the President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State, provisionally remain in their respective offices “donec aliter provideatur” (until otherwise provided).

The Holy See Press Office communicates that the Pope, in fact, wishes to reserve a period of time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue before making any definitive appointments or confirmations.

