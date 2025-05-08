«Allow Me to Continue with Pope Francis’ Blessing»: First Message of Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.05.2025).- Following is the English transcription of the «Urbi et Orbi» message pronounced by Pope Leo XIV, in what was his first public appearance on the afternoon of Thursday, May 8, the day of his election as the 367th Pope of the Catholic Church.

* * *

Peace be with you all!

Dear brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd, who gave His life for God’s flock.

I also wish that this greeting of peace enters your hearts, reaches your families, all people, wherever they may be, all nations, and the entire earth. Peace be with you! This is the peace of the Risen Christ: a peace that is disarmed and disarming, humble and persevering. It comes from God, a God who loves us all unconditionally. We still hear in our ears that faint but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome.

The Pope who blessed Rome gave his blessing to the world, to the entire world, that morning of Easter Sunday. Allow me to continue with that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! We are all in God’s hands.

Therefore, without fear, hand in hand with God and with each other, let us go forward. We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs His light. Humanity needs Him as a bridge to be reached by God and His love. Help us too, and help each other, to build bridges, with dialogue, with encounter, uniting all to be one people, always at peace. Thank you, Pope Francis!

I also want to thank all the brother Cardinals who have chosen me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk alongside you, as a united Church that always seeks peace and justice, that always works as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel and be missionaries.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian, who said: «With you I am a Christian, for you I am a Bishop.» In that sense, we can all walk together toward the homeland that God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome, a special greeting! [Applause] We must seek together to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receive, like this Square, with open arms. To all, all those who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, and love.

And if you allow me, a word, a greeting to all of you, and in particular to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their Bishop, shared their faith, and given so much, so much to continue being the faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of the entire world: we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that journeys, a Church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always wants to be close, especially to those who suffer.

Today is the day of the Prayer to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Lady Mary always wants to walk with us, to be close to us, and help us with her intercession and her love.

So, I want to pray with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the entire Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask this special grace of Mary, our Mother.

Hail Mary. . .

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.