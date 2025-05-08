Mission
Pope Leo XIV

the first selfie of his pontificate, which was with women Photo: Nathalie Becquart

Which Is The First Document Signed by Leo XIV? Here is the Video and First Selfie (with Women)

Pope signs first text and jokes about the day’s date

mayo 08, 2025
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 08.05.2025).- On Thursday evening, May 8, Pope Leo XIV went to the Palace of the Holy Office, where he had lived for some time as a Cardinal. There, he found a group of people, both residents and others who happened to be there (specifically, some Mexicans and Venezuelans). 

Among those present was Michela, a girl who, upon receiving the Pope’s greeting, asked the Holy Father to bless her and sign a Bible. Leo XIV agreed, saying, «I still have to do some signature tests; the old one is no longer useful!» The Pope asked the girl to spell her name and, jokingly, added, «What day is it today?» May 8?» 

During the informal visit, the Pope agreed to have photos taken with those present, including the first selfie of his pontificate, which was with women. The photo was shared on X by Sister Nathalie Becquart, Under-Secretary of the Synod of Bishops.

 

mayo 08, 2025
