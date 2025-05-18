Face of Jesus in the Host: Vatican recognizes Eucharistic miracle in India

(ZENIT News / India, 05.18.2025).- In a small rural church tucked into the hills of Kerala, southern India, an image once quietly venerated by the faithful has now been proclaimed a sign for the world. More than a decade after an extraordinary phenomenon during a morning Mass, the Vatican has officially recognized a Eucharistic miracle that occurred at Christ the King Church in Vilakkannur on November 15, 2013.

It was an ordinary Friday, until something profoundly unexpected happened. As Father Thomas Pathickal elevated the consecrated Host at the altar, a mysterious image began to emerge. What began as a stain became radiant, slowly forming what appeared unmistakably to be a human face. The priest paused. The faithful knelt.

Now, eleven and a half years later, Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry stood in that same church to announce what many in the region have long believed: the Holy See has officially recognized the event as a genuine Eucharistic miracle. The declaration was conveyed through Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India, and will be solemnly proclaimed during a special Mass on May 31, presided over by the nuncio himself.

The Vatican’s recognition adds the Vilakkannur event to a rare and sacred list of occurrences in Church history that defy natural explanation but deepen spiritual conviction. In most documented Eucharistic miracles, the host has been reported to bleed, and scientific tests have frequently revealed the presence of human cardiac tissue and the AB blood group—consistent with results from the Shroud of Turin. The Vilakkannur case is different: no blood, no tissue—only a face, radiant and unmistakably human, appearing on the bread itself.

That face, identified by witnesses as the face of Christ, has drawn thousands over the years. In the days following the 2013 Mass, the tiny village was overwhelmed by pilgrims. Roads were jammed with vehicles, and police were called in to manage the crowds. The phenomenon ignited fervent devotion, while Church authorities quietly took custody of the host and launched a rigorous investigation—both theological and scientific—in line with the Vatican’s protocols for discernment of supernatural claims.

Between 2018 and 2020, the host was returned to Christ the King Church for public veneration. Thereafter, it was entrusted to the Apostolic Nuncio at the time, Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro. The decision to recognize the event as miraculous came only after years of examination, prayer, and patient discernment.

But the miracle, Archbishop Pamplany stressed, is not a requirement for faith. “The Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist is a dogma, not a deduction from signs,” he said during the announcement. “The miracle may help awaken or revive faith, but the truth of the Eucharist stands on the very words of Christ.”

Indeed, the Catechism of the Catholic Church reaffirms that in the Eucharist, Christ is present «truly, really, and substantially»—Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. Every Mass is, in essence, a miracle, even when our senses remain unmoved.

Still, history shows that sometimes God chooses to stir the senses. The miracle of Vilakkannur joins a long tradition that includes Lanciano in the 8th century, Bolsena in 1263, and more recent cases such as Buenos Aires (1990s), Tixtla, Mexico (2006), and the Polish cities of Sokółka and Legnica (2008 and 2013). In each instance, the miracle did not alter the theology—it illuminated it.

What sets Vilakkannur apart is the striking gentleness of the sign. No bleeding, no scientific drama—just a quiet revelation that echoed the words of the Emmaus disciples: “Did not our hearts burn within us?” In the face seen in the host, many saw the gaze of Christ gazing back.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.