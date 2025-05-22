Britain: Catholic hospitals could close (or go to jail) if euthanasia legalized

(ZENIT News / London, 05.22.2025).- As the UK Parliament inches closer to a historic vote that could legalize medically assisted suicide for terminally ill adults, a wave of sharp criticism is emerging from religious leaders and medical professionals alike. Among the most vocal is Archbishop-elect John Sherrington, who has warned that the proposed legislation threatens to inflict «irreversible harm» on both the moral framework of British society and the future viability of Catholic care institutions.

Sherrington, who currently heads Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and is soon to lead the Archdiocese of Liverpool, voiced deep concern that the Assisted Dying Bill—championed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater—would force Catholic hospices and care homes into untenable ethical positions. “If passed,” he said, “the law will make it nearly impossible for faith-based institutions to operate without compromising their core values.”

The bill, debated intensely for five hours in Parliament on May 18, would permit adults over 18 with a terminal illness to request medically assisted suicide. While England, Wales, and Northern Ireland currently treat such actions as criminal offenses—categorized under manslaughter or murder—the new legislation would establish a legal pathway for ending life under medical supervision. Scotland, although lacking explicit legal statutes on the matter, prosecutes related cases under existing homicide laws.

Critics argue that the implications extend far beyond the individual. One of the central fears expressed by Sherrington and other Catholic leaders is that religious institutions—hospices in particular—may soon find themselves compelled to allow assisted suicide on their premises or risk losing funding and legal protections. “This bill contains no robust safeguards,” he noted, “and the failure to include conscience protections for institutions is both short-sighted and dangerous.”

Sherrington’s alarm is echoed by a growing number of voices, including members of Parliament such as Edward Leigh, who stated flatly: “If religious orders are forced to facilitate this practice, they will abandon the care homes entirely.” The archbishop-elect acknowledged this risk, calling it an “alarming erosion of institutional freedom” that runs counter to Britain’s tradition of pluralism.

The procedural handling of the bill has also come under fire. Sherrington criticized the pace and transparency of the legislative process, calling it “woefully inadequate.” He pointed out that 60 pages of amendments were squeezed into a single five-hour session, leaving little room for thoughtful deliberation. “Parliament is being asked to radically reshape our moral and legal landscape with insufficient scrutiny,” he warned.

Beyond the ethical and procedural debates, there are also serious questions about healthcare equity and readiness. In a separate but related statement, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) raised alarm over persistent disparities in access to palliative care across the UK. “End-of-life care in England and Wales is deeply unequal,” the RCP said, “and the lack of quality palliative options may push vulnerable individuals toward assisted suicide as a default, rather than as a true choice.”

One MP bluntly described the state of UK palliative care as “among the worst in the developed world.” The RCP underscored that under-resourced services, staff shortages, and patchy regional provision further compound the risks of implementing an assisted dying framework in the current healthcare climate.

Sherrington was particularly troubled by the bill’s vague provisions around professional conscience rights. While some clauses allow medical personnel to opt out of participation, he cautioned that in practice, such exemptions often prove unstable. “Access tends to trump conscience over time,” he said, warning that healthcare professionals may find themselves coerced by institutional expectations or policy shifts.

As the June vote approaches, Sherrington issued a clear appeal—not just to fellow Catholics, but to all citizens concerned with human dignity. “Now is the time to pray, to speak, to write your MPs,” he urged. “We are at a crossroads, and the path chosen will shape the moral climate of our society for generations.”

The bill’s supporters argue that it represents a compassionate step toward autonomy for those facing unbearable suffering. But for opponents like Sherrington, it is a perilous shortcut—one that sacrifices the vulnerable under the guise of choice, while undermining the very institutions built to care for them.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.