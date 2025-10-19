His Son Died of a Sudden Illness; He Wrote to the Pope and This Was His Answer

Mission
Pope Leo XIV responded personally to the father’s request, with words that went beyond a pastoral gesture, echoing the Gospel: “We hope that Domenico Maria is in Heaven with Jesus and Our Lady, and that he intercede for his family. Pray for him. Pray for him.”

(ZENIT News / Rome, 19.10.2025).- The silent weeping of Francis, father of Domenico Maria — who died at the age of 13 from a sudden illness –, who sought solace in the Church, finds an answer in the words of the Holy Father: «Your life, united to that of Domenico Maria, is a great example for all fathers and mothers who are unable to recover from the immense sorrow of losing a child.»

Thus opens the Piazza San Pietro magazine, in the usual «dialogue with readers» section. The Pope responds to Francis, father of four children, one of whom, Domenico Maria, died at just 13 years old. He does not ask for miracles, but for a prayer: his is a serene and dignified plea, full of faith and memory, for that son who «died eighteen years ago from a sudden and unforeseen illness,» but who remains in the hearts of everyone: his soccer teammates, his friends, his family.

«Your Holiness,» the father writes, «our Domenico Maria was a young man of promising hopes . . . He had been elected Captain. This letter of mine is intended to be only a thought, as well as a memory . . . so that God, in His infinite goodness and mercy as a Father, may welcome him into the Kingdom of Heaven.» The tone is humble, full of love, but firm in faith. A silent cry that seeks consolation in the Church, in prayer.

Pope Leo XIV personally responded to this request, with words that go beyond a pastoral gesture, echoing the Gospel: «We hope that Domenico Maria is in Heaven with Jesus and Our Lady and interceding for his family. Pray for him. Pray for him.»

The Pontiff reiterates a central point of the Christian faith: «the unbreakable communion, which not even death can cancel, remaining always united to the Lord. Prayer, like the authentic sport that Domenico Maria loved, creates bonds and unites forever,» writes Pope Leo. «Thus, the sport of the little Captain becomes a symbol of a greater team: that of eternal life.»

At the heart of the Holy Father’s response was a profound encouragement addressed to Francisco and his family, and indirectly to all parents going through the same trial: «Your life, united to that of Domenico Maria, is a great example for all fathers and mothers who cannot recover from the immense sorrow of losing a child.»

And finally, a clear and concrete theological vision: from Baptism begins a life that will never end, «because death never has the last word.»

And after the Final Blessing, Pope Leo assures his prayers for Domenico Maria and for all the young people who have left us too soon. May they not remain in silence, but in the light.

