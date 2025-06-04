Pape Leo Spoke On The Phone With Vladimir Putin: This Is What Their Conversation Was About

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.06.2025).- On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 4, Pope Leo XIV and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation.

During the call, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest, special attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine and the peace process. The Pope called on Russia to make a gesture that promotes peace and stressed the importance of dialogue to establish positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict.

As confirmed by the Vatican Press Office, both leaders spoke about the humanitarian situation, the need to facilitate aid when necessary, the ongoing efforts for prisoner exchanges, and the value of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s work in this regard.

Pope Leo XIV addressed Patriarch Kirill, thanking him for the warm congratulations received at the beginning of his pontificate and emphasizing how common Christian values ​​can be a light that helps seek peace, defend life and seek authentic religious freedom.