Mission
Hot Topics
Peruvian Officials Claim Pope Leo XIV Updated His Peruvian Identity Card
Mary Mother of the Church: Marian Solemnity explained by Pope Leo XIV to Vatican workers
Israel blocks entry of popemobile-turned-ambulance donated by Pope Francis to Gaza
Father of Pope Leo XIV participated in World War II with U.S. Navy, Defense Department reveals
U.S. Bishops Write Letter to Congress on Artificial Intelligence
The 3 frontiers opened by the Holy Spirit explained by Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Eijk Calls for Deeper Church Engagement on Gender Medicine and Bioethics
The Catholic population is falling and the Muslim population is growing… in New Zealand!
Synodality as desired and explained by Leo XIV in a homily to movements and new ecclesial realities
Faith, synodality and common date of Easter: 3 topics discussed by the Pope in meeting with Catholics and Orthodox
Pope Leo XIV

the official website of the U.S. Department of Defense about Pope Leo XIV's father and his participation in World War II Photo: Defense Department

Father of Pope Leo XIV participated in World War II with U.S. Navy, Defense Department reveals

Pope Leo XIV’s father, Louis Marius Prevost, served in the Navy during World War II.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:11Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.09.2025).- Below is the full text of an article published on the official website of the U.S. Department of Defense about Pope Leo XIV’s father and his participation in World War II as part of the U.S. Navy.

***

Pope Leo XIV’s Father Served in the Navy During World War II

By David Vergun

Prevost was born on July 28, 1920, in Chicago. After graduating from college, he was commissioned in November 1943 and became the executive officer of a tank landing ship. He participated in the D-Day landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 1944, as part of Operation Overlord. He also commanded an infantry landing craft, which the Allies used to land infantry soldiers and Marines onto beaches during the war.

Overlooking the hill with several houses and a church are dozens of ships that fill a harbor.

The Normandy coastline did not have the port capacity for the enormous number of materials needed to keep the Allied momentum going. The Navy subsequently sent Prevost and other landing ships to southern France, as part of Operation Dragoon beginning Aug. 15, 1944.

This forced the Germans to defend a second front, diluting their effectiveness.

By the end of August, the Allies had captured the French ports of Marseille and Toulon, immediately using them to land supplies and equipment. In October 1944, more than a third of Allied cargo was shipped through those ports.

Prevost spent 15 months overseas and attained the rank of lieutenant junior grade before the war in Europe finally ended, May 8, 1945.

A man stands in shallow water in between two large ships that are pulled up on a beach. There is a weather balloon in the air.

After coming home, he became head of Brookwood School District 167, an elementary school district in Glenwood, Illinois, and then principal of Mount Carmel Elementary School in Chicago. He was also a catechist — a teacher of the principles of the Christian religion.

He married Mildred Agnes Martinez, a Chicago native, Jan. 25, 1949. She worked as a librarian.

The couple had three sons: John Joseph Prevost, a retired educator who lives in Chicago, and Louis Martin Prevost, a Navy veteran who lives in Florida. The youngest, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, was elected as the first American pope, May 8, 2025. Mildred died June 18, 1990, and Prevost died in Chicago on Nov. 8, 1997.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:11Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now