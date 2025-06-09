U.S. Bishops Write Letter to Congress on Artificial Intelligence

(ZENIT News / Washington, 06.09.2025).- With broad support from multiple committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), a number of bishop-chairmen have written a letter to the U.S. Congress offering ethical principles and policy recommendations on artificial intelligence. Grounded in the Church’s concern for human dignity and the common good, the letter outlines how AI development and uses should serve all of humanity.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly shaping the future of our society,” said Bishop William D. Byrne, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Communications. “As pastors entrusted with the care of human life and dignity, we urge lawmakers to heed the call of our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, to help ensure that AI is developed with responsibility and discernment so that it may truly benefit every person.”

The bishops’ letter addresses a wide range of policy considerations, including the impact of AI on family life, labor and the economy, healthcare, education, political and civic life, warfare, energy, and the environment. The letter invites lawmakers to an ongoing dialogue about how to responsibly harness emerging technologies, in ways that uphold moral and social values.

The full text of the USCCB’s letter, Artificial Intelligence: Principles and Priorities, is available here.

