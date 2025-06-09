Mission
Hot Topics
Peruvian Officials Claim Pope Leo XIV Updated His Peruvian Identity Card
Mary Mother of the Church: Marian Solemnity explained by Pope Leo XIV to Vatican workers
Israel blocks entry of popemobile-turned-ambulance donated by Pope Francis to Gaza
Father of Pope Leo XIV participated in World War II with U.S. Navy, Defense Department reveals
U.S. Bishops Write Letter to Congress on Artificial Intelligence
The 3 frontiers opened by the Holy Spirit explained by Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Eijk Calls for Deeper Church Engagement on Gender Medicine and Bioethics
The Catholic population is falling and the Muslim population is growing… in New Zealand!
Synodality as desired and explained by Leo XIV in a homily to movements and new ecclesial realities
Faith, synodality and common date of Easter: 3 topics discussed by the Pope in meeting with Catholics and Orthodox
Local Church

The Message Of 2024 Revolves Around Artificial Intelligence Photo: Expansion

U.S. Bishops Write Letter to Congress on Artificial Intelligence

Grounded in the Church’s concern for human dignity and the common good, the letter outlines how AI development and uses should serve all of humanity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:08Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 06.09.2025).- With broad support from multiple committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), a number of bishop-chairmen have written a letter to the U.S. Congress offering ethical principles and policy recommendations on artificial intelligence. Grounded in the Church’s concern for human dignity and the common good, the letter outlines how AI development and uses should serve all of humanity.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly shaping the future of our society,” said Bishop William D. Byrne, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Communications. “As pastors entrusted with the care of human life and dignity, we urge lawmakers to heed the call of our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, to help ensure that AI is developed with responsibility and discernment so that it may truly benefit every person.”

The bishops’ letter addresses a wide range of policy considerations, including the impact of AI on family life, labor and the economy, healthcare, education, political and civic life, warfare, energy, and the environment. The letter invites lawmakers to an ongoing dialogue about how to responsibly harness emerging technologies, in ways that uphold moral and social values.

The full text of the USCCB’s letter, Artificial Intelligence: Principles and Priorities, is available here.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
junio 09, 2025 18:08Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now