China recognizes first bishop appointed by Pope Leo XIV for a Chinese diocese

(ZENIT News / Beijing, 06.13.2025).- On June 11, Bishop Giuseppe Lin Yuntuan—until now a so-called “underground” bishop operating without state approval—was formally recognized by Chinese authorities as Auxiliary Bishop of Fuzhou.

The event, held on the liturgical feast of St. Barnabas, marks the first episcopal appointment in China under the new pontificate of Pope Leo XIV and is being interpreted as a cautiously optimistic sign of growing collaboration between Rome and Beijing under their Provisional Agreement on the appointment of bishops.

For decades, Bishop Lin has navigated the treacherous terrain of ecclesial life in China, ministering discreetly in a complex dual reality: one Church loyal to the Vatican but unrecognized by the Chinese state, and the other officially sanctioned but historically seen by many Catholics as compromised. His recognition as auxiliary bishop marks not just a personal transition, but a symbolic convergence of these two parallel worlds.

The Vatican confirmed Lin’s appointment on June 5, just days before the ceremony. It was made, the Holy See said, “in the context of dialogue regarding the implementation of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China.” The episcopal installation was presided over by Bishop Vincenzo Zhan Silu of Mindong, himself a figure who once straddled the line between the clandestine and the state-sanctioned Church. He was joined by numerous ecclesiastical and government officials, signaling mutual consent on both sides of the religious-political divide.

During the event, Bishop Lin made a public declaration of allegiance to China’s constitution and expressed a desire to help foster harmony between Church and state. His words aligned closely with the Chinese policy of “sinicization,” which seeks to align religious practice more closely with national culture and political ideals. Yet, for those attuned to the deeper implications, the message also suggested a careful dance between loyalty to Rome and compliance with Chinese norms.

Bishop Lin, now 73, has served the Church in Fujian for more than four decades. After beginning seminary studies shortly after the end of the Cultural Revolution, he was ordained in 1984 and spent most of his career as a parish priest, seminary professor, and diocesan administrator. His episcopal ordination, carried out quietly in 2017, had long gone unacknowledged by state authorities until now.

The official ceremony was followed by a Eucharistic celebration led by Bishop Giuseppe Cai Bingrui, who recently assumed full leadership of the diocese of Fuzhou following his transfer from Xiamen in January. Both Xiamen and Fuzhou are major dioceses along China’s southeast coast, and the reshuffling of leadership within them reflects both the Vatican’s strategic planning and the gradual maturation of its negotiations with Chinese authorities.

Notably, Bishop Cai’s own transfer had also received dual recognition, an increasingly frequent occurrence since the Vatican and China signed the Provisional Agreement in 2018. Though the full terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, it reportedly allows for the pope to have final say on bishop appointments, while the Chinese government retains a key role in the nomination process. While critics argue that the pact concedes too much authority to Beijing, supporters see it as a path forward from decades of division, ambiguity, and persecution.

In Rome, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni welcomed the recognition of Bishop Lin as a tangible result of ongoing dialogue. “It is a further fruit of the efforts between the Holy See and Chinese authorities and represents a significant step toward full ecclesial communion in the diocese of Fuzhou,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry struck a similarly positive tone. Responding to questions about the installation, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the “constructive dialogue” between the two states and expressed Beijing’s readiness “to continue improving China-Vatican relations.”

The optimism surrounding the event is tempered by the delicate nature of Church life in China, where tensions between loyalty to Rome and fidelity to the Communist Party have not disappeared. While the public recognition of bishops like Lin Yuntuan may help bridge gaps, many clergy and faithful still operate in the shadows, cautious of shifting political winds.

Yet for the Catholic community in Fujian, Lin’s recognition is a moment of both relief and hope. After decades of semi-clandestine service, their bishop now carries both the blessing of Rome and the legal standing to serve without fear. The wider impact of this event remains to be seen, but it may mark the beginning of a more stable and unified future for the Church in China—one where underground no longer means unseen.

