This Is The New Pentecost Room at Notre Dame of Jerusalem Entrusted to the Legionaries of Christ

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem,14.06.2025).- On Saturday, June 7, the Pentecost Room was inaugurated at the Pontifical Institute of Notre Dame of Jerusalem, property of the Holy See and entrusted to the Legionaries of Christ in the Holy City.

It is a space full of colour and movement: 119 life-size figures painted in oil on canvas, which take each guest directly to chapters 1 and 2 of the Acts of the Apostles. Chilean artist Daniel Cariola created the work, which captures the moment when the Holy Spirit descends upon the Apostles, inviting us all to pause in silent reflection and experience the life-giving presence of the Spirit.

Nine Days of Preparation

From May 31 to June 7, the Pentecost Room hosted a nine-day novena of the Holy Spirit. Each evening, thanks to Regnum Christi and Magdala, the staff and administration of the Notre Dame Center, local Ecclesial Movements, Consecrated Communities, lay families, and some diplomats gathered to pray, sing, and reflect on the Scriptures. The live broadcasts reached thousands of viewers around the world, a beautiful reminder of the universal Church sent forth at Pentecost.

A Solemn Blessing

On the eve of Pentecost (June 7), His Eminence Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, led the Liturgy of the Word and blessed the Room. He was accompanied by Bishop Antonio Marcuzzo (Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Jerusalem), Father Francesco Patton, OFM (Custos of the Holy Land), benefactors, Legionary priests, consecrated women of Regnum Christi, and numerous members of the local community.

Since there was not enough space in the Room, the faithful also joined through a live broadcast from the Chapel of Our Lady of Peace. After the blessing, those present participated in a Vigil organized by the Union of Women Religious of the Holy Land; the evening concluded with the Pentecost Vigil Mass.

Pentecost Morning

On Pentecost Sunday, June 8, Monsignor William Shomali, Vicar General of the Latin Patriarchate, celebrated Mass in the Chapel of Our Lady of Peace. A boy received his First Communion. A new donor- plaque was also dedicated on the Wall of Benefactors, to honor those who made the Room possible. Afterward, hundreds of pilgrims and visitors entered the painted scene, guided by a new audio guide (in English, Arabic, and Spanish), and enjoyed a joyful Pentecost celebration that felt like a large family reunion.

Although the Pentecost Room remains open exclusively to Hotel guests until September 1, the general public is eagerly awaited in that grace filled space as part of the complete Notre Dame Experience.