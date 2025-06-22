Mission
Israel Asks for Peace Yet Invades Iran: The Logic of Reasoning of the Only «Iranian Cardinal»

Iran is home to Christian communities with a small number of Catholics among its population of 82 million, the vast majority of whom are Muslim: 90% Shi’ite and 5% Sunni. There are 22,000 Catholics among Assyrian, Armenian, and Latin-Rite faithful, in addition to immigrant foreigners.

(ZENIT News / Ciudad del Vaticano, 22/06/2025).- The Jewish State began attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and military and scientific personnel in Operation “Rising Lion”. Tehran responded with missiles for several days against Israel. This has led to the US invasion of Iranian nuclear bases.

According to Article 13 of the Iranian Constitution, which is an Islamic Republic, Sunnis, Christians, Zoroastrians, and Jews are free to practice their religion «with respect» for Islamic laws.

Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, a Belgian Catholic Prelate who has served as Archbishop of Tehran–Isfahan since 2021, expressed his concern about the attacks on June 13, saying: «Let us therefore pray that negotiated peace around a consensus may prevail. May the Holy Spirit guide this process.»

AsiaNews highlighted in its report the Cardinal’s fear that the growing conflict between Israel and the Arab countries «threatens to drag the entire Middle East into a devastating conflict.»

The Cardinal stated: «Sometimes, doors may seem closed, but there are still people who remain connected, who pray even in front of them. Many things cannot be resolved without prayer.»

Rafael Llanes

