Canadian bishops issue brief note on Christian prayer

(ZENIT News / Paris, 06.28.2025).- The Episcopal Commission for Doctrine of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) has published a brief two-page «Note on Prayer» in celebration of the Jubilee Year of Hope.

This document outlines key features and forms of Christian prayer and concludes with a list of resources compiled by the CCCB’s Ad Hoc Committee for the Jubilee. Released as part of the CCCB’s ongoing efforts to foster spiritual renewal during this special year, the «Note on Prayer» invites all the faithful to rediscover the heart of Christian life through prayer. It offers a short reflection on how prayer deepens believers’ connection with God and with one another, emphasizing that prayer is rooted in trust and hope.

This resource is part of a broader national initiative to encourage participation in the Jubilee, proclaimed by Pope Francis for 2025 under the theme Pilgrims of Hope. The «Note on Prayer» is now available online in both French and English.

With information from the French edition of ZENIT.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.