The Apostles Peter and Paul explained and applied to today’s Church by Pope Leo XIV
What does ecclesial communion and vitality of faith mean for Leo XIV? This is how he explains it
Christians in Remote Indian Village Attacked for Resisting Forced Conversions
Trump won election thanks to Catholic and Protestant vote, new study finds with evidence
Study reveals that praying the Rosary is an important mental health ally. This is what the research says
Food as a weapon of war: Caritas Denounces Weaponization of Food on Gaza
This Is the Eucharistic Miracle That Pope Leo XIV Links with Carlo Acutis
Pope Leo XIV to the Orthodox: “I assure you of my efforts to reestablish full visible communion between our Churches”
Ukrainians fill St. Peter’s Basilica and the Pope tells them: “Believing does not mean having all the answers”
Canadian bishops issue brief note on Christian prayer
This resource is part of a broader national initiative to encourage participation in the Jubilee, proclaimed by Pope Francis for 2025 under the theme Pilgrims of Hope. The «Note on Prayer» is now available online in both French and English.

(ZENIT News / Paris, 06.28.2025).- The Episcopal Commission for Doctrine of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) has published a brief two-page «Note on Prayer» in celebration of the Jubilee Year of Hope.

This document outlines key features and forms of Christian prayer and concludes with a list of resources compiled by the CCCB’s Ad Hoc Committee for the Jubilee. Released as part of the CCCB’s ongoing efforts to foster spiritual renewal during this special year, the «Note on Prayer» invites all the faithful to rediscover the heart of Christian life through prayer. It offers a short reflection on how prayer deepens believers’ connection with God and with one another, emphasizing that prayer is rooted in trust and hope.

This resource is part of a broader national initiative to encourage participation in the Jubilee, proclaimed by Pope Francis for 2025 under the theme Pilgrims of Hope. The «Note on Prayer» is now available online in both French and English.

With information from the French edition of ZENIT.

