Official: publication of the “Guidelines for the implementation phase of the Synod” is announced

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.30.2025).- On 26 and 27 June 2025, the first in-person meeting of the members of the XVI Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat. The meeting also included the participation – both in person and online – of several Consultors of the Secretariat. The only absentee was His Beatitude Youssef Absi, Patriarch of Antioch for Melkite Greek Catholics, who is currently accompanying, along with other leaders of Christian Churches, the faithful affected by the recent attack on a church in Damascus.

The meeting was opened by Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod (cf. Opening Address in Italian), and included a time of dialogue in the afternoon of Thursday, 26 June 2025, with Pope Leo XIV, President of the General Secretariat. During this session, participants had the opportunity to engage with the Holy Father on various matters related to the synodal journey. In the course of this rich and candid exchange, the Pope was updated on how synodality is being lived out across the different continents (cf. Press Release of 26.06.2025).

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Council members approved the Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod – a tool designed to accompany the final phase of the synodal process. The text serves as a means of fostering dialogue between local Churches and the General Secretariat of the Synod and promoting the exchange of experiences among the Churches. The meeting also included updates on the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies, the work of the Study Groups established by Pope Francis, and various ongoing activities within local Churches.

Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod

The text, structured around four chapters, aims first and foremost to provide an interpretive key for understanding the implementation phase of the synodal process: “the synodal form of the Church is at the service of its mission, and any change in the life of the Church is intended to make it more capable of proclaiming the Kingdom of God and bearing witness to the Gospel of the Lord to the men and women of our time” (from the Introductory Letter). The text then focuses on the intended recipients of the outlines: primarily the diocesan bishop and the synodal teams. The third chapter offers a set of fundamental criteria to help ensure that local implementation remains in harmony with that of the universal Church. The final chapter addresses the question of methodology and tools.

The point of reference for this phase is the Final Document of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, the result of listening and discernment carried out since the beginning of the synodal process. This phase belongs above all to the local Churches, which are the true protagonists. They are called to “implement, in their different contexts, the authoritative proposals contained in the Document through the processes of discernment and decision-making provided for by law and by the Document itself” (cf. Accompanying Note by the Holy Father Francis).

However, in order to safeguard the underlying ecclesiological vision and foundational criteria of the Final Document, the text approved by the Ordinary Council is to be understood as a set of guidelines developed in response to questions received in recent months by the General Secretariat of the Synod. This Secretariat has the task of accompanying and supporting the journey and promoting the exchange of gifts among local Churches. These Pathways reflect the principle of circular dialogue between local Churches and the General Secretariat of the Synod, a hallmark of the synodal journey since its beginning.

The Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod will be available on the website of the General Secretariat (www.synod.va) on Monday, 7 July 2025.

Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies

Regarding the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies, it has been decided to extend the registration deadline to 31 July 2025. With satisfaction, it was noted that registrations received so far come from all five continents. The official program is currently being developed and will include formation sessions and opportunities for exchange among various synodal realities.

Ongoing Activities in Local Churches

As for activities within local Churches, a strong sense of dynamism has been observed in many dioceses across the globe. Many have already enthusiastically and creatively begun the implementation journey. Formation in synodality – especially for the lay faithful and pastoral workers – has become one of the defining aspects of recent months. Numerous schools of synodality have been established, serving as platforms through which local Churches are educating the faithful in listening, communal and ecclesial discernment, and co-responsibility.

Study Groups

Finally, the Council members were updated on the work of the Study Groups established by Pope Francis following the First Session of the XVI General Assembly. These Groups had originally been tasked with submitting the results of their reflections to the Holy Father by the end of June 2025. However, due to the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV, there have been delays. Some Groups have requested additional time. In agreement with the Holy Father, it has been decided to extend the deadline for submitting the final reports to 31 December 2025.

Nonetheless, in keeping with a synodal approach marked by transparency and a desire for accountability, the Study Groups have been asked to submit a brief interim report to the General Secretariat by the end of June 2025. These reports will be published on the General Secretariat’s website as they are received.

The meeting, which took place in a spirit of deep fraternity, concluded in the late afternoon of Friday, 27 June. The next meeting of the Ordinary Council is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, 26 October, and the entire day on Monday, 28 October 2025.

