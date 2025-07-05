Municipal government buys house where Pope Leo XIV grew up: unanimous decision

(ZENIT News / Dolton, USA, 07.05.2025).- The small village of Dolton, Illinois, has taken an unexpected leap. On July 1, the village council voted unanimously to purchase the childhood home of Robert Francis Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—the first American-born pontiff in history. The three-bedroom brick house, sitting in a neighborhood better known for crumbling infrastructure than international acclaim, may soon become the centerpiece of a global pilgrimage route.

What makes this decision striking is not just the subject—a Pope’s early home—but the place. Dolton is a town of roughly 20,000, where 20% of residents live below the poverty line, and per capita income barely crosses \$29,000. The decision has ignited fierce debate: is this a visionary investment or a costly gamble?

Mayor Jason House, newly elected and already weathering criticism over local services, framed the purchase as a generational opportunity. “It will pay for itself,” he told residents who packed the council meeting. “This is a historic moment for Dolton.” His optimism is grounded in the flood of visitors the house has seen since Prevost’s election in May, with buses reportedly arriving daily to glimpse the unassuming property.

Despite the excitement, many residents remain skeptical. Roads are potholed, budgets are tight, and the town’s debt is significant. “We need sewers, not sanctuaries,” one resident told local press outside the meeting. Yet the council, hearing both support and resistance, passed the vote without a single dissent.

Trustee Edward Steave described the house as “already a magnet” for visitors, suggesting its transformation into a historic site could revitalize the local economy. Trustee Kiana Belcher acknowledged residents’ frustration but asked for patience and vision. “Support us,” she urged. “This isn’t just about a house—it’s about all of us.” Trustee Stanley Brown, who identified himself as a non-Catholic Christian, added a spiritual perspective: “This is our moment. Let’s not let it pass.”

City attorney Burt Odelson echoed the sentiment in more pragmatic terms. “This is unlike any place in the world now,” he told CNA, hinting at the village’s conversations with the Archdiocese of Chicago and international Catholic experts on how to appropriately preserve papal homes. He added that while Dolton itself lacks the funds for a full restoration, donors are already stepping forward. A new roof was installed recently—funded entirely by a private donor.

The plan doesn’t end at real estate. Odelson says the village will establish a nonprofit to manage preservation efforts and launch a capital campaign to restore the house and surrounding area. “We’re not just buying a building,” he explained. “We’re creating a space that could become sacred to millions.”

The story of the house itself is as humble as the pope who once lived there. The 1,050-square-foot home was purchased and renovated by Pawel Radzik, a local house flipper, who unknowingly placed it on the market in January. Upon learning its significance, he withdrew the listing and restructured the sale as an auction. Although the house was expected to fetch close to \$1 million, the village reportedly negotiated a far lower price, though exact figures have not been disclosed.

While the Vatican has made no public statement about the project, Odelson hinted at behind-the-scenes dialogue with senior figures in the Chicago Archdiocese. The goal, he says, is to ensure that the home’s preservation aligns with global Church standards and attracts pilgrims from around the world.

Mayor House, speaking to media after the vote, predicted the house would begin its transformation within 30 to 60 days. “This is just the beginning,” he said. “We’re putting Dolton on the map—not just for Illinois, but for the world.”

Whether Dolton becomes a beacon of renewal or a cautionary tale will depend on what comes next. For now, the village has placed its faith not only in the legacy of a local boy who rose to the papacy, but in its own capacity to dream big—even when the roads still need fixing.

