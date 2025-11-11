“Serious and false”: the response of the Diocese of Cádiz to accusations of abuse against its bishop

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 11.11.2025).- The Vatican has quietly initiated a canonical investigation into Bishop Rafael Zornoza of Cádiz and Ceuta, following allegations of sexual abuse said to date back to the 1990s—claims the prelate has categorically denied. The case, unprecedented in Spain for a sitting bishop, has sent ripples through the ecclesiastical landscape, testing the Church’s resolve to pursue truth and transparency while safeguarding the presumption of innocence.

The accusations surfaced this summer, when a man came forward to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome, alleging that he had been abused by Zornoza between the ages of 14 and 21. At the time, Zornoza was rector of the diocesan seminary of Getafe, a newly created diocese south of Madrid where he played a pivotal formative role.

According to Church sources, the case has now been formally admitted to the tribunal of the Apostolic Nunciature in Spain. The Diocese of Cádiz and Ceuta, in a statement issued on October 10, described the accusations as “very serious and entirely false,” adding that there was “full confidence in justice and complete willingness to cooperate with it.” The statement also underscored “the respect due to the presumption of innocence that applies to all persons.”

The 76-year-old bishop, who has been battling an aggressive form of cancer, has suspended his pastoral agenda “to allow the clarification of the facts” and to focus on his treatment. His resignation, submitted to Pope Francis upon reaching the canonical retirement age in 2024, has not yet been accepted.

What makes this case particularly delicate is its canonical nature. Unlike civil proceedings—which are reportedly time-barred due to the alleged events having occurred some thirty years ago—the Vatican process will examine whether the accusations possess the degree of “verisimilitude” required to proceed to a penal trial under Church law.

Archbishop Luis Argüello, president of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, expressed both sorrow and caution, acknowledging that “the fact that the Holy See has initiated an investigation means the accusation carries a certain credibility.” Speaking in Las Palmas, Argüello emphasized that the Church seeks truth above all: “We wish to know the truth, to bring justice to any victim if confirmed, and to accompany all affected persons.”

The Archbishop of Madrid, Cardinal José Cobo, echoed similar sentiments. “This is a drama,” he said, describing both the alleged victim and the accused bishop as “two sons of the Church.” He expressed confidence in the canonical system’s capacity for thoroughness and fairness, noting that Pope Francis has refined these procedures to ensure rigor and accountability.

While the ecclesiastical process unfolds, questions are also being raised about the role of the media in shaping public perception. The allegations first appeared in «El País», a newspaper known for its persistent scrutiny of the Catholic Church. The publication has long been criticized by Church officials and media analysts for what they describe as ideological bias and methodological flaws in its reporting on abuse cases. Some point to the inclusion of demonstrably false testimonies in earlier investigations as evidence of a troubling lack of rigor.

Still, even among the clergy, there is recognition that the Church must respond with seriousness and transparency to all allegations, however old or implausible they may seem. “The mere existence of pain, whether from the victim or from an unjustly accused priest, calls us to truth and compassion,” Archbishop Argüello noted.

For Bishop Zornoza, a figure once known for his pastoral vigor, the months ahead promise to be among the most difficult of his life. Having served as rector, auxiliary bishop of Getafe, and since 2011 as shepherd of Cádiz and Ceuta, his legacy now hangs in the balance—not in the court of public opinion, but before the solemn judgment of both the Church and history.

If the investigation confirms his innocence, it will mark a vindication of the Church’s renewed commitment to due process amid a culture of suspicion. If not, it will underscore the depth of the Vatican’s willingness to confront even its most senior figures when justice demands it.

Either way, the case of Rafael Zornoza signals a turning point: the moment when Rome’s pursuit of truth, Spain’s ecclesial conscience, and the wounds of the past converge once again in the slow, painful work of purification.

