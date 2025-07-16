Reopening of the Vatican Shopping Center: the “Annona”

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 07.16.2025).- La Gobernación del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano anunció que se ha alcanzado un acuerdo con un operador líder en el sector minorista alimentario.

As part of an ongoing effort to reorganize and enhance key economic activities—guided by the Directorate for the Economy—a multi-year concession agreement has been signed with “Magazzini Gabrielli S.p.A.” for the management of the internal supermarket in Vatican City known as “Annona.”

The store was closed to undergo renovations, which included a full upgrade of the retail space, now successfully completed. The store will reopen under the name “TIGRE-ANNONA,” maintaining its mission of serving the employees of the Governorate and the Holy See by offering convenient shopping within Vatican City.

The carefully considered decision to entrust management to “Magazzini Gabrielli S.p.A.” followed a thorough and rigorous selection process based on transparency, efficiency, and adherence to specific values that the Governorate holds in high regard. This process aimed to continue to provide services to employees while placing greater emphasis on affordability.

Shared values with the concessionaire include support for families and those in need, as well as a commitment to environmental sustainability and waste reduction.

Special attention will also be given to expanding the range of available products and extending store opening hours.

To facilitate the shopping experience, parking spaces will be reserved for customers of the newly reopened store.

The Governorate remains committed to strengthening essential services for its employees, in line with the guidance of the Pontiffs and the Church’s social teachings.

