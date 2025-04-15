Italian police confiscate 1.5 million illegal religious articles damaging to Vatican

Mission
(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.15.2025).- In a sweeping crackdown on illegal trade, Rome’s financial police have confiscated over 16.5 million counterfeit religious souvenirs meant to flood the market in the context of the Jubilee of the Catholic Church’s. The unprecedented operation, led by the Guardia di Finanza, underscores growing concern over the commercialization and exploitation of sacred events through the trafficking of fake devotional goods.

The raid forms part of a larger Regional Operational Plan launched on December 24, 2024, designed to uphold legality and public trust during one of the most significant events in the Catholic calendar. The 2025 Jubilee attracts millions of Catholics to Rome, making it a lucrative opportunity for vendors—both legitimate and illegal.

Investigations targeted high-traffic tourist and religious areas in the capital, including Borgo, Prati, Trevi, Esquilino, and Casilino, as well as the surrounding municipalities of Guidonia Montecelio and Ardea. Enforcement teams also swept Rome’s international airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino, intercepting shipments before they reached storefronts or street stalls.

Among the seized items were rosaries, pendants, bracelets, and medallions depicting sacred icons, Vatican emblems, and unauthorized reproductions of the official Jubilee logo. Authorities report that the goods violated a range of intellectual property protections, including those meant to safeguard the spiritual and institutional symbols of the Church.

The Special Unit for Goods and Services played a crucial role in the success of the operation, utilizing the sophisticated Anti-Counterfeiting Information System (S.I.A.C.) to track and trace the illicit merchandise. This digital platform enabled law enforcement to spot patterns, identify high-risk channels, and prevent the goods from reaching unwitting consumers, many of whom are devout pilgrims seeking genuine tokens of faith.

Eleven individuals have been reported to judicial authorities in connection with the investigation—ten of Chinese nationality and one Italian—while three others face administrative penalties filed through the local Chamber of Commerce.

Authorities have emphasized that this is not merely a matter of intellectual property violation but one of spiritual and social integrity. “The Jubilee is not just a tourist draw—it is a sacred time of pilgrimage and grace,” said an official source close to the operation. “Taking advantage of this moment to profit through deception undermines both the dignity of faith and the fairness of honest commerce.”

The effort reflects a broader push by Italian authorities to shield pilgrims and uphold the ethical tone of the Holy Year. With tens of millions expected to visit Rome in the coming months, law enforcement will maintain an ongoing presence in strategic locations to prevent further abuses.

The Vatican, while not directly involved in the operation, is said to support all initiatives that preserve the sacredness and order of the Jubilee. The integrity of symbols like the Jubilee logo, which carries theological and pastoral significance, is considered vital not only for branding but for communicating the spiritual mission of the Church during this historic occasion.

